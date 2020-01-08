The term ‘carbon neutral’ has been around for a while and as we increasingly shift our focus to the impact business has on the environment, it’s something that’s only likely to increase in significance in the years to come. There are already cities vying to become completely carbon neutral and brands that have made huge steps towards reducing their carbon footprint.

But what is being carbon neutral exactly? And what are the companies that are becoming increasingly sustainable?

What is carbon neutrality?

In order to understand the work that companies are doing to reduce their carbon footprint, it’s worth knowing what being carbon neutral means. A carbon footprint is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions – specifically carbon – are used by a person, business, product or event.

If a business states that it’s committed to becoming carbon neutral, therefore, it means it’s introducing a strategy, policy or taking action to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide it’s releasing into the atmosphere. The ultimate aim is to reach a carbon footprint of zero.

Here’s a look at some of the businesses that are either already carbon neutral or are making the steps towards carbon neutrality:

Sky Media

Sky Media achieved Carbon Neutral status in 2006 and has introduced an array of initiatives in the last decade to maintain this. For example, three years after being named carbon neutral, it launched Sky Rainforest Rescue in collaboration with the Acre State Government and WWF. This was a campaign that highlighted the effects of deforestation.

The media organisation also launched Sky Ocean Rescue in 2017, which focuses on the issue of plastic in the ocean. It also gave £25 million to Sky Ocean Ventures, a fund that combats environmental problems.

Google

Google went carbon neutral in 2007 after matching its energy output with the renewable energy it bought. In addition, the company has invested billions in renewable energy projects and taking action against environmental problems.

Global Fishing Watch, for example, was launched in 2016 by Google in partnership with an ocean advocacy group called Oceana and an environmental regulator called SkyTruth. This platform is designed to monitor and report on the fishing activity of commercial fishing vessels and prevent any illegal fishing activity.

ERG

ERG Air Pollution Control supplies air pollution control systems, making the environment and sustainability a top priority. As such, it’s taking steps towards carbon neutrality and has set a goal to reduce its carbon footprint by a minimum of 2.5% each year. With such positive actions being taken, the company is on track for eventually achieving carbon neutrality.