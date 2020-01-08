A new state-of-the-art gym is set to continue the impressive expansion of a business park on the outskirts of Durham.

The owners of Ultraflex 100% or Nothing believe their premises on Mandale Business Park on the thriving Belmont Industrial Estate is the perfect location for fitness fanatics and beginners alike.

Commercial property developers Mandale have leased the 12,000 sq ft space to fitness business entrepreneurs Charles Mardon and Anthony Bayles with premises that once formed part of an LG Philips television manufacturing site.

Both former professional body builders – Anthony is a former Mr World and IFBB professional bodybuilder while Charles is a three-times International IFBB Classic bodybuilding champion – the pair are now carrying out a high-end fit-out of Kent House to create a gym to open in time for February.

The gym will feature facilities for weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, circuit training, functional fitness and a variety of fitness classes.

Anthony, who also owns the Maxx Muscle gym in Hetton-le-Hole, reveals the unit will also feature a welcoming reception, impressive changing rooms, a physiotherapy treatment centre, barber shop and kitchen offering a variety of healthy food.

“There’s going to be something in there for everybody, whether you’re a body builder, fitness enthusiast or just someone who wants to keep fit,” he says. “Even if you just want a haircut or a bite to eat, this will be the place for you.”

Charles, who has opened gyms in Leeds, York, Hull, Normanton and Rotherham over the past two years, has plans to expand to 50 across the country over the next decade.

But he is excited about working with Anthony to produce a five-star gym for the Durham area.

“We are spending a fortune on the equipment and fit-out to put it on a par with the top health clubs but on a budget that makes it accessible to everyone,” says Charles.

“Too often people have the choice between a high-end and expensive health club, a low quality budget option or a spit and sawdust-style gym, and not much in between. We fill that gap, providing a facility that’s ideal for everyone from beginners to advanced professionals.

Both men believe Mandale Park is the perfect place for a successful gym.

Charles added: “Durham is a great location and we think the business park is a great site.

“The unit itself is perfect for us because it’s been stripped back to the steel framework that once formed the LG Philips factory. It’s a blank canvas for us to create our vision for the perfect gym facilities.

“We feel our passion for the fitness industry will shine through. We’re not involved with this on a purely commercial basis – we are committed to producing something we are proud to put our names to.”

A £20m investment from the Stockton-based Mandale Group has transformed what was once the base for a 2,500-strong LG Philips workforce into the thriving business park.

The diverse range of businesses who now call it home include signage specialists Orgatex, forklift truck experts Cathedral, van rental firm Herd Hire, charity Age UK, floral foam specialists Smithers-Oasis and SAS Autoparts.

And Mandale are now marketing a high-spec distribution unit of more than 55,000 sq ft including 3,000 sq ft of office space.