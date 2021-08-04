London, 2 July 2021 – Maserati MC20, will be one of the headline appearances at this year’s much-anticipated Festival of Speed, which is taking place at Goodwood in West Sussex from the 8th-11th of July.

Visitors to this year’s Festival of Speed, a celebration of motorsport and car culture, will be able to see the MC20 make its UK dynamic debut in the Supercar Run, as it takes on the iconic hillclimb over the four day event. Renowned GT1 world champion in the MC12 and Maserati’s test driver, Andrea Bertolini, will be showcasing the MC20 on the 1.16 mile hillclimb course.

The MC20, which heralded the start of Maserati’s new era, is a super sports car that combines performance, sportiness and luxury. With its mid-mounted 630 hp twin turbocharged V6 Nettuno engine, featuring Formula 1 derived technology, it can achieve 0-62mph in 2.88 seconds and a top speed of over 202mph. The innovative Nettuno engine will be on display next to the MC20 in the Supercar Paddock and available for enthusiasts to see up close.

MC20 was designed by the Centro Stile Maserati and developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab. The new super sports car is produced at the historic plant in Modena, it is 100% made in Italy and is a combination of elegance, sporting prowess and personality. As spectators will see, while the upper part of the super sports car is a sculptural masterpiece, complemented by the MC20’s breathtaking butterfly doors, the lower section is where the technical components take control.

The Ghibli Trofeo will also make an appearance at this year’s Festival, and will be showcased in the First Glance Paddock, giving Festival of Speed visitors the opportunity to see Maserati’s fastest saloon car ever up close and personal. With a 580 hp twin-turbo V8 engine and a top speed of 203mph, the Ghibli Trofeo’s exhaust notes will make sure all eyes are on it.

Both the MC20 and the Ghibli Trofeo will be expected to thrill spectators twice a day on the Goodwood hillclimb and will be on display in the Supercar Paddock and the First Glance Paddock respectively.