Only 100 units of this series will be manufactured, available across the full V6 range for Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli.

Available in two unique colours, Blu Royale and Verde Royale, with exclusive interior features.

Modena, 13 January 2020 – Beauty can be reflected in a jewel, a painting or a landscape. Elegance, on the other hand, is not only confined to a glance. Elegance can be found in a movement, in an expression or in conversation. Simply put, elegance is beauty in motion, and no car moves with more elegance than a Maserati, the ultimate expression of dynamic beauty.

Throughout its history Maserati has created unique models and exclusive series. Amongst them, the 1986 Royale version of the 3rd generation Quattroporte stands out, a restyling featuring exclusive blue and green colours, improved interiors, with soft leather seats and extensive use of wood in the dashboard and door panels. The Quattroporte Royale was equipped with a powerful 4.9l V8 engine delivering 300 HP and only 51 units were produced.

Today Maserati pays tribute to its heritage with the launch of a special series bearing the same name, available across all models with V6 engines featured in the current Maserati range: just 100 Maserati Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli Royale will be produced with engines ranging from the 275HP 3.0l V6 Diesel, to the 350HP and 430 HP 3.0l V6 petrol.

The new Royale special series is available in two unique blue and green colours: Blu Royale and Verde Royale. To complete the elegant exterior look, the Levante Royale features 21” Anteo Staggered Anthracite rims and Titanium Anthracite rims on Ghibli and Quattroporte, all bespoke for the series, and all with silver brake calipers.

The Royale interiors, based on the GranLusso trim, are available in Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ Cuoio or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in Black/Cuoio. The Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ is a woven leather textile made exclusively for Maserati vehicle interiors. Born of old-world Italian traditions and today’s innovative technology, it was ingeniously fashioned using thin strips of Nappa leather to create an ultra-luxurious “fabric” that is lightweight, soft and durable.

High Gloss inserts (Metal Net for the Levante, Ebony for the Ghibli and Black Piano for the Quattroporte) and a distinctive “One of 100” plate complete the interior look, which also features the Bowers&Wilkins Sound System, electric sunroof and privacy glass.

The Royale Special Series comes with extensive equipment, thanks to the Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus Packages fitted as standard. Whether driving down city streets or taking part in an exclusive grand tour, high-powered luxury will be met with greater-than-ever safety on the road. The Maserati Levante, Quattroporte, and Ghibli Royale feature comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems to actively respond to the road’s greatest potential hazards and enhance comfort and safety for driver and passengers.

Like the rest of the range, the Royale Special Series features the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) unit, an 8.4” touchscreen interface that takes pride of place at the centre of the dashboard and is extremely straightforward to use. The MTC+ controls all the key vehicle functions, including the front seat heating, as well as the ventilation, steering wheel heating and the operation of the rear sunblind, where fitted. The screen also displays the rear view depicted by the reversing camera, with guidelines for ease of use.

The state-of-the-art system features both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® mirroring functions. In addition, for iPhone® users, Apple’s Siri® system acts as a personal assistant, allowing them to carry out tasks using voice command. Through naturally spoken language, it is possible to make a call or access music, messages, reminders, emails, websites and much more.

Although the first deliveries are scheduled for March 2020, orders for this series limited to only 100 units can already be placed. OTR Prices for the Royale Special Series start at £78,900 for the Ghibli, £85,300 for the Levante and £103,150 for the Quattroporte.