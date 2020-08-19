HOSPICE supporter Jacquie Hauxwell has come up with a crafty way to raise invaluable funds for one of her favourite charities.

Her husband Les had planned to join the Great North Run this year in aid of St Teresa’s Hospice.

But when that was cancelled she started making protective masks so the charity didn’t miss out on the money he would have raised on the marathon.

So far her needlework has resulted in more than 100 masks and £500 for the hospice, which needs to raise over £3m a year to provide free day, in-patient and community care, as well as family support and bereavement counselling, for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

Jacquie said: “I’ve become a bit of a dab hand and can produce a mask from scratch in just 10 minutes.

“Each mask is made from tight weave, 100 per cent cotton. They are washable so can be reused and come in a variety of sizes catering for children aged 5+ to adults.

“I continued until my stocks of fabric ran out. Given that face masks are now mandatory it’s been a good time to try and raise as much money as possible for the hospice.”

Buyers were asked for a minimum donation of £3 per mask.

Jacquie is aiming to raise £1,000 from the masks and even more by being one of the first to sign up for the virtual Bark in the Park dog walking event.

She said: “It’s never been as important to support the hospice as Covid-19 has seen the cancellation of so many fundraising events. I know that end of life care is hard and St Teresa’s makes such a difference.”

St Teresa’s Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “Jacquie and Les are wonderful supporters and I am so glad that she hasn’t ‘masked’ her ambitions to keep on helping to sustain the hospice. We are so grateful for all of our friends in the local community – they made our hospice possible in the first place and continue to keep us going.”

Donations can also still be made to St Teresa’s Hospice’s emergency appeal at: https://justgiving.com/campaign/hugtostts.

Anyone wanting to take part in the virtual Bark in the Park event can register at www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk/virtual-bark-in-the-park/.