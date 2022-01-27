A head chef who has been spearheading a drive to train the next generation of culinary stars in Cumbria and Lancashire has won industry recognition.

Daniel Winstanley from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, who is currently running the hotel group’s Culinary Academy, has been nominated as a full member of The Master Chefs of Great Britain.

Members of the not-for-profit organisation are rated as being at the top of their profession. Its principal goals are to support young chefs and to champion great British producers, growers, and manufacturers.

Whether they are chefs in hotels or restaurants, teaching future talent in colleges, or working in a development or consultancy role, each member combines experience and credentials in the industry.

Prior to their appointment, members need to demonstrate a strong background in at least a 2 AA Rosette or Michelin Guide listed establishments for a minimum of two years.

“Daniel’s work with the development of our Culinary Academy and equipping our new trainee chefs with the skills they need to succeed is proving invaluable,” says English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues managing director Simon Berry.

“We’re very proud that he has attained full membership of The Master Chefs of Great Britain as a proven leader in the field of hospitality and an ambassador for both the hotel group and our industry.”

Delivered in partnership with Kendal College, the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy offers a fully accredited apprenticeship programme for school leavers over 16 to train as commis chefs. Its latest graduates are currently forging careers at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa in Windermere, the Wild Boar Inn at Crook, and the art-deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Daniel Winstanley says: “I’m thrilled to have been invited for full membership of The Master Chefs of Great Britain. I’m looking forward to helping the organisation and those working with me to promote the best of British cuisine. It’s a great forum for the exchange of culinary ideas and the latest professional development tips for training our young chefs and offering chef masterclasses in schools.”

Secretary of The Master Chefs of Great Britain Graeme Watson adds: “The hospitality sector offers fabulous and varied career opportunities. It is very encouraging to see the great work Daniel is doing with his team and developing the head chefs of the future. We are delighted to have Daniel on board with The Master Chefs of Great Britain and look forward to working with him to promote our exciting industry.”

For further information about English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and applying for its ‘Culinary Academy’, email group.chef@englishlakes.co.uk or visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/culinary-academy/ to complete an application form.