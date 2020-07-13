The March Continues

The Salvation Army wraps the needy with care and embrace: they find dwelling places for the homeless, rehabilitate addicts, and assist those affected by disasters; and they have millions of soldiers and members backing up their novel cause. Unfortunately, if communication technology doesn’t stand by their side, then there’s very little that can be done as exemplified by their branch in India where cost concerns and technical ineptitude of the staff meant IT was never incorporated. Hence, Indian soldiers couldn’t connect with other global branches, meaning they were clueless about the charity’s direction and never sure where efforts should be targeted.

The change came only when Microsoft flew in and helped the workers adopt email addresses, Microsoft Teams, and Office 365. As such software linked everyone, the result was a more coordinated & efficient use of the Army’s human resources. However, designing IT products and helping organizations in implementing these solutions is not the only Microsoft’s aim. They also assist specialists in acquiring competencies needed for good performance in modern IT roles. In this post, let’s explore the path to getting an associate-level Desktop Administrator by passing MD-100 Microsoft test.

What Makes MD-100?

If you’re working as a Windows Administrator configuring & managing devices and client applications for corporations, plus you deal with areas relating to identity, access, and updates, then the assessment that’s right up your alley is MD-100: Windows 10. This test will assess how phenomenal you really are at interacting with Windows 10, handling data and devices, and setting up network connectivity.

Excelling MD-100 gets half the work done but to receive the Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate badge that you’re striving for, requires you to knock out exam MD-101: Managing Modern Desktops as well.

Handy Paperbacks

Of course, Microsoft provides a set of study resources for MD-100 candidates but why not broaden your outlook? So, if you want your test preparation to be more comprehensive and feel like an unbreakable fortress, then you must also use these two books available on Amazon:

‘Exam Ref MD-100 Windows 10’ by Andrew Warren. Andrew is not only a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) who teaches IT professionals how to maintain their company’s technologies, but he’s also one of Microsoft’s writers for their official courses. Andrew’s book contains real-world what-if scenarios to examine your problem-solving acumen.

‘MCA Modern Desktop Administrator Study Guide: Exam MD-100’ by William Panek is a goldmine where you get concise explanations of topics, practical examples, review questions, and hands-on exercises. Adding to the sparkle is the fact you’ll get access to online learning material like flashcards, glossaries, and videos as well.

Practice Tests: Making You Ever Stronger

What can help fortify your fortress even further are the third-party reliable platforms where you can buy practice tests for MD-100 or get some of them for free. These materials comprise of real past MD-100 exam questions along with answers verified by IT experts. Better yet, when you open these files with the VCE Exam Simulator or ETE Testing Engine, this software mirrors the precise testing conditions meaning you’re shaping yourself up for triumph!

Head Towards BIGGER!

The Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate credential is being increasingly chased after by hiring managers, and would make an astounding addition to your resume. Time is of the essence… immerse in the mentioned informative books and reliable and productive practice tests from secure websites to uproot Microsoft’s MD-100 on your first go!

