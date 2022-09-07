London, United Kingdom, 5 September

Europe’s #1 digital transformation event has unveiled its business and technology innovators to speak in front of 10,000 tech professionals at ExCeL London on 12-13 October.

Co-located events, Digital Transformation EXPO Europe (DTX) and UC EXPO (UCX), will bring Formula One World Championship winner Jenson Button, Pulitzer Prize nominee Carole Cadwalladr and award-winning financial commentator Susannah Streeter in the headline slots to discuss the huge importance of collaboration for successful digital transformation in 2022.

Jenson will discuss “achieving team cohesion in high intensity environments”, sharing lessons from his time on the track including how to maintain control and mental resilience; how small improvements can lead to big gains; and why the race to the finish line isn’t necessarily the best means for achieving sustained outcomes.

Next up, international broadcaster Susannah Streeter will moderate a panel made up of diverse board level perspectives on “Putting People Back in the Driving Seat for True Transformation” featuring the Met Office CISO, Annette Sercombe, and Kellogg CIO John Hobson.

DTX & UCX will also dig deep into flexible working in the modern era – with Zoom CIO Magnus Falk and Head of Tech and Digital at Taco Bell joining a panel on “Connecting from the Beach to the Boardroom” – as well as the evolutions happening in cyber including a keynote speech on navigating the “Golden Era of Ransomware”.

The value of workforce diversity will also be put forward in a presentation by HSBC’s Group Head of Digital Experience and Accessibility Malintha Fernando.

Other sessions will feature Lego’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Atul Bharadwaj; Mastercard’s Director of Cybersecurity and Resilience, Steve Brown; Cinch’s Head of Engineering Practice, Andy Norton; Ocado’s Head of Customer Hub, Paul Greenwood; the Ministry of Justice’s Head of Workplace Wellbeing, Becky Thoseby; and Head of IT Security at Boohoo, Dorian Skeete.

Joining them on the bill is Maersk’s Head of Productivity and Collaboration, Nick Scott and Lloyds Banking Group’s Cloud Enabled Transformation Head of Function Ange Johnson de Wet.

Sponsors and exhibitors at the event include Freshworks, Yealink, Neat, AudioCodes, Konftel, Opus Tech, Sangoma, ScreenBeam, 27k1, Gamma, Owl Labs, Symity and many more.

Neat called DTX & UCX the “single most important event for our customers and partners in the UK”, whilst Sangoma described the occasion as an “essential platform” for vendors to showcase products and services.

Callum Jones, Senior Marketing Manager at Freshworks, stated: “The coming months are going to see significant change in the marketplace. However, one thing that will not change, is customer and employee expectations when interacting with their colleagues and their employer through technology and the quality of service that they receive when interacting with the brands that they love.

“Freshworks is attending DTX to provide guidance to any brand looking to navigate the upcoming market challenges.”

Andy Elliot, VP of Global Marketing at AudioCodes, stated: “After the last couple of years IT professionals and partners are keen to return to live events given the intrinsic value of face to face discussions, hands-on demos plus the ability to engage with multiple vendors in one place and hear from industry experts in the theatre sessions.

“A lot of intelligence and insight can be picked up over 1 or 2 days at a live event such as UCX and it’s an opportunity not to be missed.”

Paul Aitkenhead, Head of PR & Comms at Gamma, said: “There are always great keynotes [at DTX & UCX] from a diverse pool of people across the industry and beyond. There are so many people to talk to that can give great advice.

“They could be exhibitors, it may be a conversation with a peer or it could be through a Q&A at a panel.”

Patrick Graff, Channel Marketing Manager EMEA at Avocor, added: “Staying ahead of the curve is important for industry professionals. As Europe’s leading show in the sector, DTX & UCX is the ideal place to keep abreast of the new products on the market and the new ideas that are driving innovation in the sector.”

Overall, more than 300 speakers will grace 16 stages at DTX & UCX Europe 2022 – spanning developer workshops, industry case studies, peer-to-peer roundtables and an exhibition showcasing the latest tech.

Also, for the first time, DTX & UCX will be co-located with Internet Retailing Expo 2022 (IRX) – a gathering for digital heroes transforming retail.

