The Materials Processing Institute has made two appointments to support the renewables industry and business start-ups in the region.

Mark Allan takes the role of Group Manager for Industrial Decarbonisation.

He will play a leading role in the Institute’s mission to create a low carbon economy and further strengthens its position as a world leading research and innovation centre.

Mark has an established track record in applied research, industrial liaison, and the demonstration of new and renewable energy technology. He also is an expert in sustainable development leadership and project management and facilitation.

Before joining the Teesside-based Institute, he was Executive Director with the International Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, a non-government organisation, working to improve lives and build local capacity in health, development, and education.

For two years he was the Mission’s Development Programme Director with responsibility for a $750,000 portfolio of community development, renewable energy, economic and education programmes.

He has a MSc in renewable energy systems technology and a Bsc (joint honours) in chemistry and material science.

His role with the Institute will involve developing and implement its strategy within the field of industrial decarbonisation, together with managing resources to generate and deliver business in this field.

Mark said: “The Institute is an internationally-renowned organisation, and I look forward to contributing towards achieving the decarbonisation of our foundation industries.”

The Institute has also appointed Mike Cratchley as a Business Development Manager, a role that also supports the organisation’s involvement in the Tees Valley Business Start-Up programme which is supported from the European Regional Development Fund via Business Compass Start Up 2.

He brings a wealth of business start-up and growth experience, having started and grown several successful SME enterprises during his career.

Mike is also a seasoned growth coach and mentor, having advised more than 100 SME owners on how best to scale-up their businesses.

Chris McDonald, the Chief Executive of the Institute, said: “I’d like to welcome both Mark and Mike to the Institute.

“Both possess impressive track records in their own particular fields and bring with them a wealth of expertise and knowledge that will strengthen our mission to accelerate developments to decarbonise industrial and commercial processes and support new businesses to grow and innovate.”