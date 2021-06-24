The Materials Processing Institute has donated £500 to the Open North Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting businesses and people in the North East to recover from the ravages of Covid-19.

The Open North Foundation is a private sector-led, not-for-profit company, that supports businesses and organisations with the potential to deliver sustainable positive economic impact and create meaningful, long-term employment.

Chris McDonald, Chief Executive of the Teesside-based Institute is an ambassador for the Foundation, a role that allows him to share his expertise in innovation, technology, and strategic change.

The Foundation has secured the support of a range of leading North East executives, businesses and organisations that are committed to helping rebuild the region’s economic wellbeing in the wake of the pandemic.

Richard Swart, who chairs the Foundation, said: “As a not-for-profit company, we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations, not only with financial backing, but in-kind, to help us achieve our goals.

“Chris brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience as one of our ambassadors and we are extremely grateful to him for offering his time and expertise to support us as well as for the Institute’s generous donation.”

Chris McDonald said: “The Institute is keen to support the wider community and is delighted give something back to the region in which many of our staff and partner organisations live and are based.

“It is important that business leaders rally round to help less fortunate firms that have been detrimentally affected by Covid-19.”

The Foundation, established last summer, helps small firms in the North East looking to recover from the pandemic.

Businesses that meet strict criteria, receive grants ranging from £1,000 to £5,000, plus in-kind support such as advice about marketing, human resources, and finance.