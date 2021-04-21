Time for students around the world to prime those maths brains and flex those fingers, World Maths Day is back in 2021. Teachers, students and parents are invited to register to take part in the biggest online global maths event held across 48 hours on Wednesday 5th May, 2021. Registration opens today at www.worldmathsday.com

World Maths Day is an international celebration of mathematics hosted by 3P Learning, creators of online mathematics program Mathletics. On this day, over a million students aged four to 18 in over 17,000 schools in 200 countries are expected to participate. It’s free, all-inclusive, and open to schools as well as students learning from home.

World Maths Day allows students to test their skills and compete against their peers from around the world in 20 live one-minute maths challenges. The goal is simple, get as many questions correct as you can within one minute and be crowned the winning mathlete while also participating in fun activities that highlight the wonder of numbers.

The Champions Challenge is a new addition to the 2021 competition where the top students for each age group are invited back three weeks after World Maths Day to compete in a knockout tournament. As part of the Champions Challenge, secondary aged students will have their event live streamed, bringing maths and esports together.

3P Learning’s Global Education Lead Christopher Hogbin said: “World Maths Day is about celebrating maths, having fun, and about being connected on a global scale. World Maths Day is one day where we have equity in education, a chance for everyone to get on board regardless of your math ability, your financial position or social standing. We encourage all students to ‘have a go’, unite with students around the world and practice those skills in a fun learning environment.”

World Maths Day has grown exponentially since its beginning in 2007. It holds the world record for the most participants in an online mathematics competition. In 2015, 150 countries were represented.

In Australia, 250,000 students in 3,000 schools are expected to participate in World Maths Day 2021.

“Let’s get on board and celebrate our kids participation in learning and enjoying maths,” added Chris.