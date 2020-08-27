August 21, 2020 – Kylian Mbappé’s latest player edition boot debuts during the biggest match of the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s club career, and ties his star rise to those he admired growing up.

With its speedy aesthetic and unmissable pop of pink on the pitch, the Nike Mercurial Superfly Mbappé Rosa rebirths the 2008 Nike Mercurial Vapor Rosa. The boot reminds Mbappé of life lessons he learned from his mother about the importance of hard work and determination.

He recalls: “When I was a young boy around 10 years old I saw these incredible pink boots being worn by some of my favorite players in the world. I wanted those boots so badly, I begged my parents to get some and they told me that if I worked really hard and did well at school for long enough I could get these beautiful boots. I listened to my parents and worked so hard that in the end they had to get them for me. I was so happy! Now, I am so pleased that Nike have created my second product collection with these special boots for the biggest club match of my career! What a dream to wear them. They are the new versions of the pink boots I loved when I was a young boy and this is so special for me to work to achieve my dreams in these boots.”

Beyond its bold and vibrant play on color, the Nike Mercurial Superfly Mbappé Rosa takes lessons from the speed-focused assets featured on the original boot, while modernizing the design aesthetic. A lightning bolt Swoosh leading to the toe, chrome plate and finishes in the skin of the upper, along with KM and Mercurial logos, serve as stylish updates to the silhouette.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly Mbappé Rosa and lifestyle collection is available globally August 31 on nike.com and at select retailers.