With 21 percent of Canada’s population being immigrants, it is safe to say that a great deal of people from all across the world have come to call Canada home. But why so? What makes Canada the desirable destination that it is?

Canadians get to enjoy benefits such as free healthcare and high-quality education, among others. In fact, Canada is one of the most educated countries in the world. Due to the large portion of the population reaching retirement age, many gaps have been created within the job market that cannot be filled without the help of skilled foreign workers.

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic is still something that is heavily affecting the world, Canada plans to invite over 1.2 million newcomers by 2023 in order to maintain its long-term economic growth.

So now that you know more about the benefits of living in Canada, the next step is to choose a reliable and licensed immigration consultant that will help you get there. Join us in this MDC Canada review, where we take a look at the services offered by these certified Canadian immigration consultants and how they work.

Can anyone immigrate to Canada?

The short answer is yes. As long as a candidate’s application meets the requirements deemed as admissible, the candidate will become eligible to apply for a Canadian visa.

Canada has over 100 visa and immigration programs to choose from, so choosing the one that suits you best is highly important.

Finding the right immigration program can be very daunting when presented with so many options, not to mention very time-consuming. If, for any reason, you forget to fill in a section in your application, forget a supporting document, or fill something in incorrectly, your visa application can be delayed, or worse, denied.

Having a professional that offers regulated and accredited Canadian visa application services will not only increase the chances of your visa application being accepted but can also streamline the process, giving you peace of mind.

About MDC Canada

Situated in Vancouver, British Columbia, Multi Dimension Consulting (MDC, at mdccanada.ca) is a well-known agency with licensed Canadian immigration consultants who have helped immigrants from all across the world move to Canada to live their Canadian dream. Whether your intentions are to come to Canada to work, study, or settle, MDC’s Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) have ICCRC (Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council) accreditation and years of experience. Their RCICs are:

David Allon

Ying Liu

Jaehyun (Jimmy) Park

Giovanni Mariella

All of MDC Canada’s RCICs have gone through extensive training in order to provide the best possible service. They are highly knowledgeable on the different Canadian immigration programs as well as the visa application process. Not only are they highly trained, but all of MDC RCICs have personally been through the immigration process themselves, making them passionate about helping others live their dream.

Services Offered by MDC Canada

Listed below are some of the services provided by MDC:

1. Digital Visa Dashboard

When becoming a client of Multi Dimension Consulting (MDC), you will receive access to their Digital Visa Dashboard. So, what does that mean for you? Well, say goodbye to lengthy, confusing government forms, for starters. The personal visa dashboard will allow you to upload all your information and documents directly to your profile. You will also have the comfort of being able to track the progress of your application. Not only will this save you time, but you can rest assured that all your documents have been sent through successfully.

Another great aspect of having access to your digital dashboard is that you’ll be able to have direct contact with your RCIC, making it easier to stay updated on the progress of your visa application.

2. 24 Hour Support

When applying to move to a new country, Canada included, the process can sometimes be too technical and time-consuming. Things are not always as clear as they seem, and with over 100 visa and immigration programs to choose from, having a reputable, dedicated RCIC by your side can be highly advantageous.

By making use of MDC’s services, you will be granted access to 24/7 email and phone support, as well as be assigned a designated case agent who is ready to answer all the questions you have during the process.

3. Quicker Turnaround Time

The average waiting time for a Canadian visa application to be processed is between 6-18 months, depending on the immigration program you have chosen. The waiting time can vary due to many factors, especially during the pandemic. One of the biggest issues applicants face is having to perform their applications online while still having to send physical supporting documents by courier or mail, which can be quite time-consuming.

By using MDC’s digital dashboard, applicants will be able to upload their applications and supporting documents to their portal without any hassle, saving them precious time.

MDC Canada Review – The Conclusion

zMDC Canada is a certified Canadian immigration specialists’ agency that prides itself on helping people from around the globe achieve their Canadian dream. Through their extensive and personalized Canadian visa application services, they have helped thousands of clients successfully immigrate to Canada. Whatever your reason may be for moving to Canada, having a reliable RCIC by your side can always be advantageous and increase your chances of success.