A site manager who is overseeing the construction of new homes in Medburn has secured his third consecutive top industry award.

Mark Sinclair, 43, is one of just 17 site managers in the North East region to achieve a Seal of Excellence in this year’s National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards, in recognition of his work at Bellway’s Medburn Manor development in Medburn.

Mark’s win was announced on Friday 16 October at the NHBC’s North East regional awards ceremony, which was streamed virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Seal of Excellence Award follows on from Mark’s Pride in the Job Quality Award win in June.

This is the third year running that Mark has won a Seal of Excellence – considered to be among the most prestigious accolades within the housebuilding industry and given to only a small number of site managers who provide new homes of outstanding quality.

Since Mark began working for Bellway North East six-and-a-half years ago, he has achieved a Seal of Excellence for his work at Augusta Drive in Dinnington – a completed development – and two Seal of Excellence awards for the quality of construction at Medburn Manor, where just a few homes now remain for sale.

Mark said: “It has been a particularly challenging year for builders everywhere, so when I heard my name being announced on Friday it was a massive surprise.

“This year I really wasn’t expecting to win due to the challenges we’ve had to face and overcome as a team.

“I’ve been working with the same team for almost four years now, and we have all formed close friendships and understand each other well. It is our teamwork which has enabled us to continue building the best homes and providing the best service that we can.

“I’m very proud of my team, and I think one of the most important traits of a site manager is to listen to the people around you and take their thoughts into account before making any judgments.

“One of the biggest challenges we’ve had to face together throughout the pandemic was maintaining our supply while keeping our customers and ourselves safe. It was also particularly challenging to adapt to new ways of working, especially for the more experienced members of the team – with some of them working in the industry for 30 years and very much in a routine.

“But by keeping good communication with each other and through good teamwork we have all made the best of the situation, and I believe that the strength of the team here is the main reason why Medburn Manor has been such a successful site.”

Regional Director of NHBC North East, Geoff Egginton praised Mark’s work at the site during the ceremony, describing Medburn Manor as a ‘lovely development of detached houses, with a clean, sharp appearance to the build that attracted the attention of the judges’.

Geoff said: “A right-first-time attitude has created a well-organised site, producing homes of high quality.”

Mick Harty, Construction Director of Bellway North East, said: “I am extremely proud of Mark for achieving his third consecutive Seal of Excellence award, as it is a real testament to the professionalism, hard work and dedication that he and his team have displayed during their work at Medburn Manor, even through these particularly challenging times.”

For more information on the four-bedroom homes remaining for sale at Medburn Manor, call 01661 551845 or visit bellway.co.uk.

More information on careers at Bellway can be found at bellwaycareers.co.uk.