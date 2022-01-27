Mediaworks, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of a new group people director.

Samantha Link joins the award-winning agency having held senior level HR positions at fellow tech and digital businesses, including global software giant Sage and Future50 leaders, Nomad Digital.

Brett Jacobson, founder and group CEO at Mediaworks said: “Samantha arrives with a wealth of experience. She’s been instrumental in the successful development of high growth cultures within global businesses. We have a growing national and international client base, so her experience developing cross border teams puts us in pole position as we continue our rapid growth trajectory.

“She has a platform to implement more positive changes that will get the best from our world-class colleagues. Our aim is to continue to attract, develop and retain the most skilled and ambitious talent throughout the group across the UK&I.”

Mediaworks has doubled its headcount to just short of 200 staff in the last two years and is aiming to double it again in the next 24 months as it aims to service a meteoric rise in client demands.

Now almost 15 years old, it counts the likes of Gap, Continental Tyres and Puma among its client base.

The business has put staff wellbeing at the centre of its growth, adding new incentives such as electric car schemes, flexible working hours and a bespoke employee rewards scheme to its list of staff benefits for 2022.

Samantha added: “The pace of growth at Mediaworks is breathtaking. I’m really excited to be able to bring my experience of staff development and nurturing high-performance cultures in large scale, high-growth businesses to the table.

“Further developing the organisation’s people-focused culture, and enhancing training and wellbeing programmes, presents a fantastic opportunity. I’m thrilled to be playing my part in putting our most important asset, our incredible people, at the centre of that successful growth.”

Mediaworks, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 180 staff across its six offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and Dublin.