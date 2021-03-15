Future facing digital marketing agency, Mediaworks is celebrating after its work for one of the UKs biggest housing groups was named as one of the best new websites.

The prestigious UK Dev Awards 2021 has named Home Group’s new website as the best Third Sector website in the last 12 months. Mediaworks developed a site that aimed to digitally transform the volume of physical calls into Home Group’s contact centre, driving enquiries online and enabling the group to prioritise its most vulnerable and most urgent queries. Home Group is one of the UK’s largest social housing and care providers.

The resulting digital approach saw an incredible 486% year on year uplift in Home Group’s customer interaction with its online repairs section, an 82% increase in customer satisfaction feedback on the usefulness of its site and, crucially, more than a third of its customers switch from call centre contact to online contact with the launch of the new site.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks said: “I’m thrilled for the full team, both at Mediaworks and at Home Group, who drove this transformational digital project. It was an extensive and detailed piece of work that underlines our dedication to delivering great work in true partnership.

“Knowing the new site has driven real behavioural change for Home Group’s customers shows that our focus on delivering data-driven, innovative solutions that create measurably successful performance for our own clients is the right one.”

Jo Hamilton, Head of Digital at Home Group said: “Our new website has become so much more than a shop window. This has helped our colleagues across the UK to engage with us in a quicker manner which, in turn, enables us to get to the root of their issues far more efficiently.

“For us, that was the most rewarding part of this project in partnership with Mediaworks, but this award win gives everyone a sense of pride that its approach has been recognised as truly transformational within the Third Sector.”

“Mediaworks is a fantastic partner to consult with. Their breadth of expertise and design with a data-led approach allowed us to better guide our customers towards self-serve methods. “This was a strategically-significant investment for Home Group. The project set out to relaunch our online experience to encourage our stakeholders to adopt our digital channels and prioritise high-volume enquiries so they could easily be found through online search and answered through an intuitive experience.”

Summarising the entry, judges from the UK Dev Awards said: “We were really impressed with the website solution. The whole process was extremely valuable, from user research to business objectives, and shows a clear connection between user experience and tech.”

Mediaworks now delivers a range of digital services, including a full complement of performance marketing services, brand strategy, and digital transformation across four UK sites. In the last 12 months, Mediaworks has picked up national and international digital marketing briefs from the likes of Johnnie Johnson, Believe Housing and St Modwens in addition to household name such as Cath Kidston, Dune London, Johnson & Johnson, Miele and LADbible Group.