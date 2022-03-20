The new Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC+ with battery-electric drive

Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG is consistently pushing ahead with the Future of Driving Performance and expanding its product portfolio with battery-electric performance models. New to the range are the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC (WLTP combined power consumption: 22.5-19.7 kWh/100 km; WLTP combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km; WLTP range: 462-533 km)[1] and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ (WLTP preliminary combined power consumption figure: 23.2‑20.3 kWh/100 km; WLTP preliminary CO 2 emissions figure: 0 g/km; WLTP provisional range figure: 444-518 km)[2]. They are based on the electric-exclusive Mercedes architecture of the luxury and premium class (EVA2). AMG-specific solutions – particularly in the areas of drive, suspension, brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment – ensure a dynamic and emotively appealing AMG driving experience.

(Please note that the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC will not be available in the UK)

“With two new models, we are expanding our range with purely electrically powered performance vehicles and are thus addressing additional target groups. The EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry-level model for electric Driving Performance from Mercedes-AMG. The EQE 53 4MATIC+, on the other hand, focuses on even more sportiness and greater driving dynamics. And that’s not the end of our Future of Driving Performance: After performance hybrids and all-electric AMG derivatives based on EVA2, stand-alone AMG electric vehicles will follow in the not too distant future. These are based on AMG.EA, our new, completely in-house-developed platform,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

“The compact format of the EQE forms the perfect starting point for realising a highly agile and very emotional driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions. This applies in particular to the areas of drive, chassis, brakes and, above all, sound. This ensures that our customers can also look forward to our brand’s hallmark Driving Performance in our second all-electric model series,” says Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE models offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric drivetrain (eATS), with a motor on each of the axles, also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt under all driving conditions. The power spectrum ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package and boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm.

AMG EQE 43 4MATIC AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ Maximum total output:

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) 350 kW (476 hp) 460 kW (626 hp) /

505 kW (687 hp) Maximum total torque

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) 858 Nm 950 Nm/1000 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) 4.2 seconds

(min. 50% state-of-charge) 3.5 / 3.3 seconds

(min. 70% state-of-charge) Top speed

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) 210 km/h 220 km/h/240 km/h

AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE: emotional sound spectrum for a unique driving experience

Mercedes-AMG models have always stood for emotionality. The vehicle sound has always been an important part of the hallmark AMG driving experience – even for all-electric AMG Performance vehicles. The sound system creates a unique sound experience with the help of special speakers, bass actuator and a sound generator. There are the “Authentic” and optional “Performance” programs (only EQE 53 with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package). Both are available in three variants each: “Balanced”, “Sport” and “Powerful”. The tonality and intensity of this exclusive AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE is tuned to the current driving status, the selected drive program or the driver’s wishes, both inside and out.

AMG-specific electric motors for perfectly balanced Driving Performance

The AMG-specific electric motors at the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The decided emphasis on performance is already evident in the output and torque values. In addition, the electric motors are characterised by an optimal balance of power increase, efficiency and noise comfort. The electric motors of the EQE 43 4MATIC feature AMG-specific tuning and control. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ uses AMG-specific electric motors with adapted windings and laminations, higher currents and a specific inverter. This enables higher engine speeds and even more power, which is particularly noticeable during acceleration and at top speed.

The electric motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful thanks to its six-phase design, based on two windings with three phases each. The stator with pull-in winding ensures a particularly strong magnetic field.

Added to this is the highly resilient thermal concept, which allows repeated acceleration manoeuvres with consistently high performance. The centrepiece of the sophisticated design is the so-called water lance in the shaft of the rotor, which cools it. Other AMG-specific cooling elements in the cooling circuit include special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, which is made of high-performance ceramics. In addition, there is the transmission oil heat exchanger: In addition to cooling, the oil is also preheated during cold starts to increase efficiency

New battery generation with a capacity of 90.6 kWh

The new Mercedes-AMG EQE models are equipped with a powerful 328-volt high-performance drive battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology. It has a usable energy content of 90.6 kWh and consists of ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells. The battery management system in the EQE 53 is also tuned specifically for AMG. In the Sport and Sport+ drive programs the focus is on performance, in the Comfort drive program the focus is on operating range. The battery generation is characterised by a high energy density and has a high charging capacity. Another new feature is the possibility to install updates for the battery management system over-the-air for continuous improvements over the life cycle. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ also features an AMG-specific wiring harness adapted to the higher performance capability. A major advance in sustainability has been achieved in the cell chemistry: the cobalt content is reduced to ten percent. The optimised active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1.

Short charging times through intelligent thermal management

Another advantage of the new battery generation is the short charging times. The energy storage system can charge with up to 170 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. In this case, electricity for 180 kilometres (WLTP) can be recharged in just 15 minutes[3]. Thanks to the onboard charger, the electrified AMG can be conveniently charged at home or at public charging stations with 11 kW or optionally 22 kW with alternating current. In Japan, bidirectional charging will also be possible, i.e. charging in both directions. In addition, there are intelligent charging programs that can be activated automatically depending on the location. Functions such as battery-saving charging make operations even more efficient.

The efficient thermal management also plays a part in shortening charging times. If Navigation with Electric Intelligence is activated, the battery is preheated or cooled while driving to reach the optimal temperature for fast charging at the charging point. The desired temperature range of the battery is achieved with the aid of the cooling circuit and a PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) booster heater integrated into it.

The battery design aims to ensure the optimum battery operating temperature under all operating conditions. The aluminium extrusions of the battery frame have defined cavities through which the coolant flows. All in all, the intelligent temperature and charging management ensures that high charging currents can be maintained for a long time.

The battery also stands out for its durability. The ECO Charging function makes a significant contribution to this: the intelligent control reduces the battery load during charging, and thus slows down the natural ageing process of the battery. Customers can also benefit from “charging interruption” function: the charging process can be paused at freely selectable times so as to use cheaper off-peak electricity at a later time, for example. The battery certificate stands for the long service life of the high-voltage batteries. It is valid for up to ten years or up to 250,000 kilometres.

Intelligent recuperation for efficient energy recovery

The battery can also be charged through efficient energy recovery using recuperation. The recuperation power reaches up to 260 kW[4]. The driver can adjust the level of recuperation in three stages via switches on the steering wheel, and receive situation-optimised support from ECO Assist. Here, one-pedal driving and combined braking to a standstill are possible in recuperation levels D and D-. In DAuto, up to 5 m/s² deceleration is achieved, 3 m/s² of which is due to recuperation (2 m/s² via the AMG high-performance brake system). With the help of the optional DRIVE PILOT, deceleration to detected vehicles ahead is automatic until they come to a standstill, for example at traffic lights.

Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC and 4MATIC+

The power of the engines is brought to the road by the standard-fit AMG Performance 4MATIC (EQE 43) or 4MATIC+ (EQE 53) fully variable all-wheel drive. In contrast to previous usage, the “+” in 4MATIC+ stands not only for the fully variable all-wheel drive that EQE 43 and EQE 53 both have, but for the entire additional performance and dynamism that the EQE 53 offers. In both models, the system continuously distributes drive torque between the front and rear axles depending on the driving situation: compared to a mechanical all‑wheel drive system, the electric-specific system ensures a significantly faster response. The torque is checked 160 times per second and adjusted if necessary. The torque distribution depends on the selected drive program: in “Comfort” mode the focus is on maximum efficiency, while in “Sport” and “Sport+” the torque is more rear-biased in the interests of greater lateral dynamics.

AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with adaptive adjustable damping

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping is based on a four-link front axle and multilink rear suspension. Both are optimised with AMG-specific wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars with higher rigidity. It corresponds in its basic features to the suspension of the AMG EQS and the AMG GT Four-Door Coupé, but its set-up has been adapted to the AMG EQE. The rear axle carrier is connected to the body shell with 50 per cent stiffer bearings and reduced bearing clearance to create even more direct road contact. The AMG engineers have specifically tuned all components to meet the special requirements of AMG customers. This applies to ride comfort as well as driving dynamics.

The adaptive adjustable damping uses two so-called pressure limiting valves. These continuously variable control valves located outside the damper allow the damping force to be adjusted even more precisely to different driving conditions and drive programs: one valve controls the rebound phase, i.e. the force generated when the wheel rebounds; the other controls the compression phase when the wheel compresses. The rebound and compression phases are controlled independently of each other. This technology makes it possible to increase comfort on the one hand, but also to make the driving dynamics even sportier on the other hand.

The suspension control unit analyses data – including data from the acceleration and wheel path sensors – to adjust the damping force for each wheel in a few milliseconds to suit the situation. The AMG developers were able to significantly increase the spread between sportiness and comfort. Among other things, by widening the spread between minimum and maximum damping force characteristics, as well as even greater flexibility in characteristic mapping. By using the two adjustment valves, the damper is able to provide damping force adjustment across the full range of wheel vibrations. Thanks to the special design of the valves, the damper reacts quickly and sensitively to changing road surfaces and driving conditions.

Efficiency also feeds into the intelligent driving level control, which enables better aerodynamics and lower power consumption. In the S and S+ drive programs, the Mercedes-AMG EQE models already drive at the low level (-15 mm) from 0 km/h. In drive program C, speed-dependent control takes place with lowering from 120 km/h and raising from 80 km/h.

The high driving dynamics potential is also enhanced by the special tyres, which are specifically adapted to the requirements of the all-electric AMG Performance vehicles, including the MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV designed for sports cars with electric drive.

Rear axle steering as standard

Both Mercedes-AMG EQE models are equipped with rear axle steering as standard. The steering angle of up to 3.6 degrees promotes agile handling. The interaction between front axle and rear axle steering is designed to achieve agile response with little steering effort when driving in town or on country roads. At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This makes the Mercedes‑AMG EQE manoeuvrable, light-footed and nimble. The effect is particularly positive when making a turn, changing direction quickly and manoeuvring slowly. At speeds above 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front wheels. The resulting virtually extended wheelbase offers increased handling stability and driving safety at high speeds, and during fast lane changes or sudden evasive manoeuvres.

For an individual driving experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs

The driving characteristics can be changed by the driver at the touch of a button to suit the situation or their own preferences. This is made possible by the five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual”. The programs cover a broad spectrum from high comfort to pronounced sportiness. Important parameters such as drive and performance characteristics, suspension settings, AMG DYNAMICS with, among other things, steering torque characteristics, and AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE are included in the selected drive program accordingly. The maximum drive power can be called up in the Sport+ drive program, or in all drive programs via kick-down. In the other drive programs (except Sport+), the maximum power is adjusted to increase efficiency and reduce consumption.

EEQE 43 4MATIC QE 53 4MATIC+ Slippery 50% output (=175 kW) 50% output (=230 kW) Comfort 85% output (=300 kW) 80% output (=368 kW) Sport 90% output (=325 kW) 90% output (=414 kW) Sport+ 100% output (=350 kW) 100% output (=460 kW) RACE START without boost function 100% output (=350 kW) 100% output (=460 kW) RACE START with boost function

(included in AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) not available 110% power (=505 kW)

The driver can also pre-select the basic suspension setup via the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs: at the touch of a button, the driving style varies from maximum dynamics in “Sport+” mode to smooth gliding in the “Comfort” setting, for example. In addition, the tuning can be adjusted in three stages independently of the drive programs via a dedicated button.

Depending on the drive program, the central drive control unit automatically activates different de-rating and cooling strategies: in “Sport” and “Sport+”, the cooling system is activated sooner and the cooling capacity is increased to maintain delivered power for longer. The driver has the option of even more driving pleasure – for example on dedicated race tracks – by using the ESP OFF function.

AMG high-performance brake system

The AMG high-performance brake system with six-piston brake callipers and 415×33 millimetre brake discs on the front axle delivers first-class deceleration values with high resistance to fading and excellent durability. The rear axle has single-piston brake callipers and 378×22 millimetre brake discs. The optional AMG ceramic high-performance compound brake system uses even larger brake discs measuring 440×40 millimetres at the front (only in conjunction with 21-inch wheels). Another high-tech feature is the intelligent i-Booster brake booster. It ensures that the brake system combines electric recuperation with the hydraulic brake highly efficiently. For that really authentic driving experience, the i-Booster is specially tuned to the characteristic AMG pedal feel and the AMG brake system.

AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE: unique sound experience with a wide bandwidth

With the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE, the performance and sports car brand is giving a new voice to electric mobility – a soundtrack for outside and inside that emotionally enhances the dynamic driving experience. Like the drive programs, the acoustic composition has a wide bandwidth: in the standard basic version “Authentic”, the customer can regulate the sound and its intensity depending on the driving status and the selected drive program. The hallmark AMG driving sounds are generated with the help of additional hardware, including special speakers, a bass actuator and a sound generator.

Another option for even more individuality: using the AMG steering wheel buttons or the central display, the driver can select the sound characteristics “Balanced”, “Sport” and “Powerful” in any drive program. During RACE START, the vehicle produces a unique sound to match the dynamic acceleration.

The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package also includes the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE “Performance”, which creates an even more emotional soundscape, also optionally “Balanced”, “Sport” or “Powerful”. In addition to the drive sounds, it also includes most of the so-called event sounds – suitable sounds for all vehicle functions that emit a sound. This includes locking the vehicle, as well as starting and stopping the motor. The program even simulates the click of the indicators, because many drivers are unwilling to do without the familiar sound. A brand new feature is the AMG-specific event sound that is heard when the vehicle is locked. The event sounds can be deactivated at any time via the multimedia system settings – separately for the exterior and interior.

Exterior design with characteristic AMG features

With its one-bow lines and cab-forward design with fastback, the new Mercedes-AMG EQE models are clearly distinguishable from vehicles with combustion engines. The design philosophy is reflected in generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions. The exterior design also picks up on characteristic AMG elements.

The AMG-specific black panel grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star and “AMG” lettering characterises the front view. The standard DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps feature a specific AMG projection when opening and closing the vehicle. The distinctive design idiom continues in the front bumper, which is painted in the vehicle colour. This is contrasted by the front apron in the typical AMG A-wing design, which is painted in high-gloss black and features chrome trim. The same look characterises the front splitter in high-gloss black with chrome trim and flics and fins on the optical air intakes. In addition, there are air diffusers on the left and right in high-gloss black for the so-called AIR CURTAIN effect. AMG side sill panels in high-gloss black, the rear apron in the vehicle colour with an aerodynamically optimised diffuser, and the larger rear spoiler round off the dynamic appearance. The measures improve the driving dynamics and efficiency: rear lift is reduced without significantly changing drag. All AMG light-alloy wheels are aerodynamically optimised.

Interior design with a particularly sporty touch

The interior is also dominated by style-defining AMG features. Here the new models offer a sporty ambience, including AMG seats with individual graphics and special seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre and red decorative topstitching. Alternatively, seat upholstery in nappa leather is optionally available, also with AMG-specific seat graphics. In addition, there are AMG badges on the backrests of the front seats and embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints.

Numerous other details underline the independent style of the interior:

Instrument panel and beltlines in space grey ARTICO man-made leather with NEOTEX grain and red topstitching

Door centre panels and also transition from centre console to instrument panel in black MICROCUT microfibre with red topstitching

AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather, with flattened lower section, perforated in the grip area with silver-coloured aluminium paddles for setting various recuperation levels, in addition to standard AMG steering wheel buttons

AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and door sill trims with AMG lettering (illuminated with exchangeable cover)

The AMG Performance steering wheel with its striking twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons combines visual stability with lightness. The steering wheel rim, which is flattened at the bottom and covered in nappa leather, can be heated as an option. The standard AMG steering wheel buttons impress with brilliant displays. This allows important driving functions and the drive programs to be controlled without having to take your hands off the steering wheel. Numerous parameters can be selected directly. The menus on the left steering wheel button can be individually supplemented, exchanged or reduced. For this, there is a list in the Multimedia Touch Display or in the optional Hyperscreen with more than 15 information and setting options as direct selection for the steering wheel buttons.

Optional Hyperscreen with AMG-specific functions and displays for the MBUX infotainment system

Both new models can be optionally equipped with the innovative MBUX Hyperscreen. This large, curved screen unit extends from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a glass cover and appear to merge into one. With adaptive software, MBUX adapts completely to its user and offers personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the so-called zero layer, the most important applications are always displayed situationally and contextually on the top level in the field of vision.

In Europe and China, dynamic content is also permitted on the passenger display while driving. Unrestricted viewing of films, text messages or presentations, plus internet surfing, are therefore possible. The so-called “blanking function” prevents the driver from being disturbed by the displayed content. But even without dynamic content, the passenger display remains an attractive eye-catcher with a new AMG-specific screensaver.

MBUX offers a range of additional AMG functions that emphasise the performance character. This is particularly true of the distinctive displays in the instrument cluster, as well as the multimedia display and the head-up display. Quick access to the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs is provided by the corresponding direct-entry button in the centre console.

AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with dynamic driving extras

The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, available as an option for the EQE 53 4MATIC+, combines driving dynamics extras – including the powerful boost for RACE START, the increase in maximum speed to 240 km/h, and the emotional AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE “Performance”. Sounds composed especially for this sound world – for charging or infotainment functions, for example – round off the AMG experience.

The driving dynamics deliver what the sound promises: if the temperature and state of charge are suitable, the maximum power and torque for RACE START can be briefly increased. The Mercedes‑AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ then needs just 3.3 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The onboard bass actuator and speakers make the power of the electric motors clear even when stationary, and provide an emotionally charged sound backdrop to the high acceleration. The AMG-specific graphics in the displays also visually underscore the driving performance. The AMG Sound Experience can also be deactivated at any time via the settings of the multimedia system, and separately for the outside and inside.

Further options for even more dynamism

Numerous AMG options enhance the dynamic impression if required. These include design features such as the AMG Night Package with elements in black and black chrome, red brake callipers, or the AMG carbon-fibre trim elements. The high-performance electric saloons can also be further refined in terms of driving dynamics, for example with the AMG ceramic high-performance compound brake system. There is also a choice of aerodynamically optimised 20- and 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels.

AMG TRACK PACE, the virtual race engineer, is also available as an option: the software is part of the MBUX infotainment system and permanently records more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration), for example while driving on a race track. On top of this, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective difference from a reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red, drivers are able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether they are currently faster or slower than the best time. The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the optional head-up display.

Sustainable use of electrical power thanks to Mercedes me Charge

With Mercedes me Charge, customers can always be sure of “green” charging at every public charging station throughout Europe as of 2021. High-quality guarantees of origin ensure that as much green power from renewable energies is fed into the grid as is withdrawn via Mercedes me Charge. In the first three years after the purchase, there is no basic fee for Mercedes me Charge and thus Green Charging for customers. Another advantage is IONITY Unlimited: all European EQE customers can use the IONITY fast charging network free of charge for one year via Mercedes me Charge. With the new Plug & Charge function, the AMG EQE can be charged particularly conveniently.

Mercedes me Charge is currently the largest charging network worldwide: It currently has more than 500,000 AC and DC charging points in 31 countries, including over 200,000 in Europe. Also included are the 336 fast-charging stations of the IONITY fast-charging network co-founded by Mercedes-Benz. In addition, the functionality of Mercedes me Charge in MBUX has been expanded to include functions such as filtering and forecasting the availability of charging stations.

Mercedes me App: easy to use on smartphone and tablet

The Mercedes me App offers many improved and new functions since the last revision. These include a filter option that allows the charging points to be sorted according to criteria such as availability or charging capacity. The app now also shows how busy the respective charging station is likely to be during the course of the day, based on a probability calculation.

Predictive route planning and efficient driving with Electric Intelligence

As far as Navigation with Electric Intelligence is concerned, the name says it all. Because it plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. Electric Intelligence plans a fast and convenient route in advance, including charging stops, based on numerous factors such as the calculated energy demand. The system includes all relevant data in the calculation, from topography and route to driving speed and heating and cooling requirements.

With Electric Intelligence, the new AMG EQE models also react dynamically to the traffic situation on the planned route. The AMG vehicle records traffic tailbacks and road closures, as well as changes in energy demand. For its calculations the system uses information from the cloud, which it combines with onboard data.

The planned route can be edited individually. For example, the customer can set the additional reserve at the destination and at the charging station (SoC, State of Charge) – ten percent SoC is standard. If the “Charge at destination” function is selected, the set reserve may be undercut until the destination is reached. MBUX indicates whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to drive back to the starting point without charging.

Further options for individual route planning:

The route calculation prefers manually added charging stations along the route

The driver can exclude suggested charging stations

The estimated charging costs per charging stop are calculated

If the destination or charging station cannot be reached with the set settings, MBUX informs you in good time thanks to the “Active range monitoring” with a message to activate the ECO driving functions.

Comprehensive safety concept: Battery is crash-protected in the underbody

The battery sits in a crash-protected area in the underbody, embedded in the body shell structure including an extruded aluminium profile on the side. During extrusion, a heated block of metal is pushed through the dies and turns into an endless section, which is then cut to fit. This makes highly complex profiles that are precisely tailored to the requirements possible. The housing with energy absorbing structures at the front and side as well as a rigid, double-walled base plate provide additional protection for the modules. In addition, there is a separate, multi-level safety system for everyday operation. This includes, for example, temperature, voltage or insulation monitoring. If a fault occurs, the battery switches off. Crash monitoring when stationary (during DC charging) is also standard.

Materials cycle

The components weigh over 80 kilograms and are made of resource-saving materials (recycled and renewable raw materials). A new yarn made of regenerated nylon is sewn into the floor coverings of the all-electric AMG model. One ton of this yarn saves over 6.5 tons of CO 2 compared to new material. The steel for the vehicle body consists of 80 per cent secondary steel, most of which is obtained from recycled steel scrap.

After use in the vehicle, a second life is also possible for the batteries: for example, in an energy bank operated by Mercedes-Benz Energy GmbH. Together with its partners, the company has already brought three large-scale energy banks with a total of around 50 MWh of energy from automotive battery systems into the German electricity grid. The first 2nd-life battery storage system was connected to the grid in October 2016 in Lünen, Westphalia.

Technical data

Mercedes-AMG

EQE 43 4MATIC Mercedes-AMG

EQE 53 4MATIC+ Electric motors Type Two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) Two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) Max. drive output

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) kW (hp) 350 (476) 460 (626) / 505 (687) Max. drive torque

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) Nm 858 950 / 1000 Drive system layout Fully variable all-wheel drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC Fully variable all-wheel drive

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ Acceleration 0-100 km/h

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) s 4.2 3.5 / 3.3 Maximum speed[1]

(without/with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) km/h 210 220 / 240 Battery energy content, usable kWh 90.6 90.6 Rated voltage Volts 328 328 Max. recuperation power[2] kW 260 260 On-board charger (standard/optional) kW 11/22 11/22 Max. DC charging output kW 170 170 Combined electrical consumption

(WLTP) kWh/100 km 22.5-19.7[3] 23.2-20.3[4] (preliminary) CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Efficiency class A+ A+ Range (WLTP) km 462-5337 444-5188 (provisional) Kerb weight, ready-to-drive (EC) kg 2525 2525 Length/width/height mm 4964/1906/1492 4964/1906/1492 Boot capacity, VDA l 430 430

[2] Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

[5] Electronically limited

[7] Power consumption and range were determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151.

[8] Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. Confirmed TÜV figures, EC type approval and certificate of conformity with official figures are not yet available. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.