The AMG GLB 35 4MATIC is now on sale, with prices starting from £48,665 OTR. First customer deliveries are expected to arrive in Summer 2020.
The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which has an output of 306 hp and 400 Nm. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.
The GLB 35 delivers up to 32.5 mpg (WLTP) on the combined cycle and emits 171 g/km of CO2 (NEDC).
The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission is coupled with AMG performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and AMG suspension with Adaptive Damping, further enhancing driving performance.
The GLB 35 4MATIC comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; 10.25-inch digital cockpit display and 10.25-inch touchscreen media display; Augmented Reality navigation; DAB radio; hard-disk navigation, smartphone integration with wireless charging (for compatible smartphones) and Mercedes-Me connectivity. Standard Mercedes me connected services include; vehicle tracker, parked vehicle locator, remote locking/unlocking as well as free 12-month subscription to TIDAL music streaming. Additional services are also available via me connect store.
Standard specification continues with Multibeam LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; panoramic sunroof; 20-inch AMG five-twin spoke spoke wheels finished in matt black; heated front electrically adjustable memory seats; Burmester® surround sound system and ambient lighting with 64 colours.
The Driving Assistance package is another standard feature on the GLB 35, and includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC; Parking Assist and navigation; Active Steer Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; route-based speed adjustment when approaching bends, roundabouts, and toll stations; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Brake Assist with turning manoeuvre and cross-traffic function; and PRE-SAFE® PLUS.
Metallic paint can be added for £595, in a choice of six colours. The designo Patagonia red metallic paint can be specified for £795, and the designo mountain grey magno, exclusive to the AMG 35 engine on GLB, is listed for £1,795.