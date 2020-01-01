  • Prices start at OTR £72,530 for GLE 400 d 4MATIC and £80,615 for GLE 53 4MATIC+
  • One diesel and one petrol engine available from launch
  • Comes in one highly specified equipment line: AMG Line Premium Plus
  • GLE 350 de plug-in hybrid to join the line-up in 2020
  • On sale now with first deliveries in summer 2020

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé is now on sale, with prices starting from £72,530 for the GLE 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line Premium Plus. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ will cost £80,615. First customer cars are expected to arrive in summer 2020.

The GLE 400 d 4MATIC features a 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder diesel engine which can produce 330 hp and 700 Nm. It can deliver up to 38.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 193 g/km of CO2. It has an electronically limited top speed of 149 mph and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds.

The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ uses a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with an output of 435 hp and 520 Nm. It features the company’s innovative EQ Boost system, which delivers an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque for a short period, and also feeds the 48 volt onboard electrical system. The EQ Boost system means greater efficiency without compromising performance.

The GLE 53 delivers up to 30.4 combined mpg and emits 212 g/km of CO2. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.  

Standard equipment on the GLE 400 d AMG Line Premium Plus includes Airmatic air suspension; 12.3-inch digital cockpit display; 12.3-inch central display; smartphone integration, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Burmester surround sound system; 22-inch alloy wheels; Driving Assistance package; MBUX infotainment system with augmented satellite navigation; head-up display; panoramic sunroof; Multibeam headlights; Energising package; and Magic Vision Control.

In addition to the above, the GLE 53 adds AMG Active Ride Control; 22-inch alloy wheels; AMG steering wheel controls; and AMG Track Pace.

The optional towing package is available for £1,150 and increases towing capacity (up to 3,500 kg), while adding an electrically folding tow bar, electronic stability control and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.

Full pricing for GLE SUV and GLE Coupé

Coupé

Model                       

Engine

Seats

CO2 (g/km)

OTR price (£)

P11d (£)

BiK (%)

AMG Line Premium Plus

GLE 400 d 4MATIC

5 seats

193

72,530

71,195

37

Mercedes-AMG Premium Plus

 

GLE 53 4MATIC+

5 seats

212

80,615

79,280

37

SUV

Model                       

Engine

Seats

CO2 (g/km)

OTR price (£)

P11d (£)

BiK (%)

AMG Line

GLE 300 d 4MATIC

5 seats

162

57,015

56,430

37

7 seats

162

59,010

58,425

37

GLE 350 de 4MATIC

5 seats

tba

tba

tba

tba

GLE 350 d 4MATIC

5 seats

179

61,165

60,255

37

7 seats

179

63,160

62,250

37

AMG Line Executive

GLE 300 d 4MATIC

5 seats

169

58,515

57,930

37

7 seats

169

60,510

59,925

37

GLE 350 d 4MATIC

5 seats

188

62,665

61,755

37

7 seats

188

64,660

63,740

37

AMG Line Premium Plus

GLE 300 d 4MATIC

5 seats

169

60,515

59,930

37

7 seats

169

62,510

61,925

37

GLE 350 de 4MATIC

5 seats

tba

tba

tba

tba

GLE 350 d 4MATIC

5 seats

188

64,665

63,755

37

7 seats

188

66,660

65,750

37

GLE 450 4 MATIC

7 seats

194

67,555

65,685

37

AMG Line Premium Plus

GLE 300 d 4MATIC

5 seats

169

64,015

63,430

37

7 seats

169

66,010

65,425

37

GLE 350 de 4MATIC

5 seats

tba

tba

tba

tba

GLE 350 d 4MATIC

5 seats

188

68,165

67,255

37

7 seats

188

70,435

69,250

37

GLE 400 d 4MATIC

7 seats

189

72,435

71,525

37

GLE 450 4MATIC

7 seats

194

71,055

69,185

37

Mercedes-AMG Premium

GLE 53 4MATIC+

7 seats

212

75,025

73,155

37

Mercedes-AMG Premium Plus

GLE 53 4MATIC

7 seats

212

81,020

79,150

37