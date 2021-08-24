Prices start from £104,490 OTR for newest addition to the S-Class range

S 580 e L can achieve up to 63 miles all-electric range using its 28.6 kWh battery

Available in long-wheelbase only and with a choice of four model lines

On sale now, with first UK vehicles arriving late 2021

The S 580 e L plug-in hybrid is now on sale with prices starting from £104,490 for the S 580 e L AMG Line Premium. The top-of-the-range S 580 e L AMG Line Premium Plus Executive costs £113,880.

The newest S-Class features a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, capable of producing 367 hp, combined with a 28.6 kWh battery. The battery produces 150 hp and allows the S 580 e L to travel for up to 63 miles on electric alone. The S 580 e L can deliver up to 353.1 mpg and emits just 18 g/km of CO 2 .

The lithium-ion battery can be charged using a DC rapid charger in 20 minutes (10-80%) and under four hours using a 7.4 kW home wallbox.

A 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the S-Class range.

The new S-Class features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, plus an MBUX tablet – which can be used as a fully-fledged tablet outside of the vehicle, including the ability to download Android apps (MBUX tablet is available as part of the Executive line). The driver display is also optionally available with 3D technology, including facial recognition which can monitor driver drowsiness and exterior mirror settings.

The ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant is also more intelligent than ever, now recognising instructions or requests from any seat in the car.

The Driving Assistance Package is now standard equipment on all S-Class models, and includes updates to various features such as:

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC – responds to stationary road users to prevent collisions up to 80 mph (previously 37 mph)

Traffic Sign Assist – now warns of inadvertently running a stop sign or red light

Active Lane Keeping Assist – uses active steering intervention (instead of braking intervention) and can indicate potential hazards via the ambient lighting

Active Evasive Steering Assist – responds to cyclists and ends of tailbacks in addition to pedestrians. Operating range on urban routes has been expanded to

67 mph (previously 44 mph)

AMG Line Premium comes with the following standard equipment:

20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Burmester® 3D Surround sound system with sound personalisation; panoramic sliding sunroof; 12.3-inch 3D driver display; remote parking package including 360° camera and active ambient lighting; electrically adjustable rear seats with memory package; luxury head restraints and climatised rear outer seats.

AMG Line Premium Plus – costing £109,385 – adds augmented reality head-up display; Digital Light with Ultra Range high beam; 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Energizing Comfort Package; Air Balance; heated centre armrest (front only) and heated front and rear door armrests, plus heated steering wheel and windscreen; active multi-contour, climatised front seats and luxury head restraints.

For another £3,795, the range-topping Executive line can be added to either Premium or Premium Plus models, and includes the MBUX rear tablet with 7-inch touchscreen; electric sun blinds in rear doors and rear window; double sun visors with pivoting section; chauffeur package with a foldable, removable head restraint on the front passenger seat; front passenger seat adjustable from the rear; and electrically extendable footrest behind the front passenger seat.