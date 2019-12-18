Merit, the Cramlington based engineering and construction specialist, has invested in an innovative new business strategy that will secure larger contracts against global competition and deliver long term growth for the business.

The company’s latest results to 31st March show a profit of £1.3 million from a turnover of £34 million. The cost of the strategic investment in the last year contributed to a reduction against the previous record year which had achieved a profit of £2.9 million on turnover of £47.3 million but is already delivering anticipated new business.

In early 2019 Merit introduced a Design for Manufacture strategy, establishing the capability to produce Pre-Assembled Modules (PAMS) for most of its projects at its specialist pre-fabrication facility. The modules are precision-engineered and tested in a controlled environment before installation on site reducing the construction programme and associated costs while ensuring consistent high quality.

The new strategy puts Merit at the forefront of zero-carbon design. The company is already improving energy efficiency in design, eliminating fossil fuels from projects and helping clients tackle the challenges of climate change.

Tony Wells, Managing Director at Merit said: “We have made a significant investment in the year as part of a strategy that positions us at the forefront of innovation in a market that is looking for sustainable, cost-efficient solutions that meet the most stringent quality standards.

“While this has had a short term impact on turnover, our leadership in new skills and technology now enables us to compete successfully for larger contracts against global competition and we have a strong sales pipeline. We expect to continue this success in new and emerging markets such as cell gene therapy and innovative battery technologies, where we have now developed extremely strong reference credentials on a number of successful projects.”

Offsite design and manufacturing is strongly backed by the UK Government’s ambitious Constructor Sector Deal, announced last year, which aims to significantly reduce the cost of construction while improving sustainability to achieve low carbon targets. Merit has already capitalised on this by winning and delivering a Cell Gene Therapy and Battery Manufacturing facility for Innovate UK using PAM technology. Innovate UK is forecast to spend £1.29 billion with matched private funding of £1.8 billion on high technology projects between 2019 and 2023.

Merit has eliminated the traditional UK construction industry contractor model with a new approach from its business that eliminates Tier 2 contractors, operating with a vertically integrated team of embedded supply chain partners to complement its service offering. This collaborative approach allows for greater innovation and a focus on delivering better solutions.

Plans are in place for the company to move to new offices in Cramlington in 2020 which will double the size of available space to accommodate the company’s plans for continued growth.

Merit is one of the UK’s leading engineering and construction specialists and prides itself on the ability to design and engineer controlled environment solutions for the bioscience, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, aviation and nuclear sectors, specialising in complex clean room construction and M&E services that require stringent regulatory approvals. The company has delivered complex projects for a wide range of clients that include Rolls Royce, GSK, Lifescan and Cell Gene Therapy Catapult, operating from offices across the UK.