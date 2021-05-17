Ahead of the release of the 10th anniversary reissue of their career-changing album TheEnglish Riviera, Metronomy today share a new version of their iconic track ‘The Look’, remixed by Grammy-nominated duo MGMT, producers of some of the most innovative psychedelic pop anthems of the 2000s. The English Riviera 10th Anniversary Edition will be available with six previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the recently shared ‘Picking Up For You’, and available for fans to stream and buy on 30th April 2021 via Because Music.
Earlier this week Metronomy also announced brand new UK tour dates for April and May 2022, taking in 12 dates including a stop along the English Riviera to play in Torquay, and rounding out at London’s Alexandra Palace. Having postponed their Metronomy Forever European tour dates in 2020 due to Covid-19, the band will also head out across the continent in March and April. Tickets are available on general sale on Friday 26th March at 10am local time.
A love letter to the stretch of coast a stone’s throw from where Joe grew up, The English Riviera marked a breakout moment in the band’s history that would lead them to global success and see them constantly developing their sound for a decade to come. The band are currently working on what will be their seventh album, due for release next year.
Metronomy’s biggest album to date, The English Riviera was nominated for the Mercury Prize, is certified Gold in the UK and platinum in France, and upon release was met with wide scale critical acclaim: ranked as NME’s #2 album of the year (“a deep sea of ideas and imagination”), NYLON’s #2, Uncut’s #3, Mixmag’s #4, and #7 by The Guardian (“an assured, beguiling album”) among many other end of year lists. The English Riviera’s standout tracks ‘The Look’ and ‘The Bay’ remain Metronomy’s biggest and best recognised songs to date.
The English Riviera 10th Anniversary Edition track listing
The English Riviera We Broke Free Everything Goes My Way The Look She Wants Trouble The Bay Loving Arm Corrine Some Written Love Underlined Aquarius Picking Up For You French Organ Friends The Ballad Of The 17 Year Old Jazz Odyssey
About writing ‘The Look’, Joe says that he “came up with the bit that gets stuck in your head; theder-de-der-der bit. I played around with it a little, hit a wall and thought ‘it’s not really Metronomy, is it’. Four months later, we finished recording The Look at the Smokehouse in London. We quite liked it, but that was about it. Then I distinctly remember the journalist Dave Simpson asking me about the song after we performed it for the first time at the Leeds Cockpit in January 2011. That was probably the moment I realised it had something about it.
I still don’t know precisely what that something is, but when we perform The Look live and I hear thousands of people chanting the bit that gets stuck in your head back at me, der-de-der-der, it often brings a tear to my eye. It really is amazing what that seaside song and this whole album has done for Metronomy.”
METRONOMY UK / EU 2022 TOUR DATES
Tuesday 1 March – Hard Club – Porto, Portugal (new show) Wednesday 2 March – Coliseu de Lisboa – Lisbon, Portugal Friday 4 March – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain Saturday 5 March – Sala Moon – Valencia, Spain (new show) Sunday 6 March – Razzmatazz 1 – Barcelona, Spain Tuesday 8 March – Les Docks – Lausanne, Switzerland Wednesday 9 March – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy Thursday 10 March – Kaufleuten – Zurich, Switzerland (new venue) Friday 11 March – Neue Theaterfabrik – Munich, Germany (new show) Sunday 13 March – Kino Šiška – Ljubljana, Slovenia Monday 14 March – Gasometer – Vienna, Austria Tuesday 15 March – Akvárium Klub – Budapest, Hungary Thursday 17 March – Reithalle Strasse E -Dresden, Germany Friday 18 March – Progresja – Warsaw, Poland Saturday 19 March – Tama – Poznan, Poland Sunday 20 March – Tama, Poznan, Poland Tuesday 22 March – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic Wednesday 23 March – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany (new show) Friday 25 March – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany (new show) Saturday 26 March – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany (new show) Monday 28 March – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany Tuesday 29 March – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands (new show) Thursday 31 March – Den Atelier – Luxembourg, Luxembourg Friday 1 April – La Laiterie – Strasbourg, France (new show) Sunday 3 April – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium Monday 4 April – Zénith Arena, Lille, France Tuesday 5 April – Le Liberté – Rennes, France Wednesday 6 April – Le Zenith, Paris, France (new show) Friday 8 April – Zénith Sud – Montpellier, France Sunday 10 April – Zorlu PAC – Istanbul, Turkey
Friday 22 April – Barrowland – Glasgow, UK (new show) Saturday 23 April – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK (new show) Sunday 24 April – Boiler Shop – Newcastle, UK (new show) Tuesday 26 April – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland (new show) Wednesday 27 April – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK (new show) Thursday 28 April – Academy – Manchester, UK (new show) Saturday 30 April – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK (new show) Sunday 1 May – Tramshed – Cardiff, UK (new show) Tuesday 3 May – The Foundry – Torquay, UK (new show) Wednesday 4 May – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK (new show) Thursday 5 May – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK (new show) Saturday 7 May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK (new show)
