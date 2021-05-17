METRONOMY

 

SHARE MGMT REMIX OF ‘THE LOOK’

ANNOUNCE UK / EU 2022 TOUR DATES

THE ENGLISH RIVIERA 10TH
ANNIVERSARY EDITION OUT APRIL 30TH

 

Hi-res assets here
 

Ahead of the release of the 10th anniversary reissue of their career-changing album The English Riviera, Metronomy today share a new version of their iconic track ‘The Look’, remixed by Grammy-nominated duo MGMT, producers of some of the most innovative psychedelic pop anthems of the 2000s. The English Riviera 10th Anniversary Edition will be available with six previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the recently shared ‘Picking Up For You’, and available for fans to stream and buy on 30th April 2021 via Because Music.
 

LISTEN TO ‘THE LOOK (MGMT REMIX)’
 
PRE-ORDER THE ENGLISH RIVIERA 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION
 

Earlier this week Metronomy also announced brand new UK tour dates for April and May 2022, taking in 12 dates including a stop along the English Riviera to play in Torquay, and rounding out at London’s Alexandra Palace. Having postponed their Metronomy Forever European tour dates in 2020 due to Covid-19, the band will also head out across the continent in March and April. Tickets are available on general sale on Friday 26th March at 10am local time.
 

BUY METRONOMY 2022 TOUR TICKETS
 

A love letter to the stretch of coast a stone’s throw from where Joe grew up, The English Riviera marked a breakout moment in the band’s history that would lead them to global success and see them constantly developing their sound for a decade to come. The band are currently working on what will be their seventh album, due for release next year.
 
Metronomy’s biggest album to date, The English Riviera was nominated for the Mercury Prize, is certified Gold in the UK and platinum in France, and upon release was met with wide scale critical acclaim: ranked as NME’s #2 album of the year (“a deep sea of ideas and imagination”), NYLON’s #2, Uncut’s #3, Mixmag’s #4, and #7 by The Guardian (“an assured, beguiling album”) among many other end of year lists. The English Riviera’s standout tracks ‘The Look’ and ‘The Bay’ remain Metronomy’s biggest and best recognised songs to date.


 

 The English Riviera 10th Anniversary Edition track listing
 
The English Riviera 
We Broke Free 
Everything Goes My Way
The Look
She Wants 
Trouble 
The Bay 
Loving Arm 
Corrine 
Some Written 
Love Underlined 
Aquarius
Picking Up For You 
French Organ 
Friends 
The Ballad Of The 17 Year Old 
Jazz Odyssey

About writing ‘The Look’, Joe says that he “came up with the bit that gets stuck in your head; the der-de-der-der bit. I played around with it a little, hit a wall and thought ‘it’s not really Metronomy, is it’. Four months later, we finished recording The Look at the Smokehouse in London. We quite liked it, but that was about it. Then I distinctly remember the journalist Dave Simpson asking me about the song after we performed it for the first time at the Leeds Cockpit in January 2011. That was probably the moment I realised it had something about it.
 
I still don’t know precisely what that something is, but when we perform The Look live and I hear thousands of people chanting the bit that gets stuck in your head back at me, der-de-der-der, it often brings a tear to my eye. It really is amazing what that seaside song and this whole album has done for Metronomy.”
 

METRONOMY UK / EU 2022 TOUR DATES
 
Tuesday 1 March – Hard Club – Porto, Portugal (new show)
Wednesday 2 March – Coliseu de Lisboa – Lisbon, Portugal
Friday 4 March – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain
Saturday 5 March – Sala Moon – Valencia, Spain (new show)
Sunday 6 March – Razzmatazz 1 – Barcelona, Spain
Tuesday 8 March – Les Docks – Lausanne, Switzerland
Wednesday 9 March – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy
Thursday 10 March – Kaufleuten – Zurich, Switzerland (new venue)
Friday 11 March – Neue Theaterfabrik – Munich, Germany (new show)
Sunday 13 March – Kino Šiška – Ljubljana, Slovenia
Monday 14 March – Gasometer – Vienna, Austria
Tuesday 15 March – Akvárium Klub – Budapest, Hungary
Thursday 17 March – Reithalle Strasse E -Dresden, Germany
Friday 18 March – Progresja – Warsaw, Poland
Saturday 19 March – Tama – Poznan, Poland
Sunday 20 March – Tama, Poznan, Poland
Tuesday 22 March – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic
Wednesday 23 March – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany (new show)
Friday 25 March – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany (new show)
Saturday 26 March – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany (new show)
Monday 28 March – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany
Tuesday 29 March – TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands (new show)
Thursday 31 March – Den Atelier – Luxembourg, Luxembourg Friday 1 April – La Laiterie – Strasbourg, France (new show)
Sunday 3 April – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium
Monday 4 April – Zénith Arena, Lille, France 
Tuesday 5 April – Le Liberté – Rennes, France 
Wednesday 6 April – Le Zenith, Paris, France (new show) 
Friday 8 April – Zénith Sud – Montpellier, France 
Sunday 10 April – Zorlu PAC – Istanbul, Turkey 

Friday 22 April – Barrowland – Glasgow, UK (new show) 
Saturday 23 April – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK (new show) 
Sunday 24 April – Boiler Shop – Newcastle, UK (new show) 
Tuesday 26 April – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland (new show) 
Wednesday 27 April – O2 Academy – Liverpool, UK (new show) 
Thursday 28 April – Academy – Manchester, UK (new show) 
Saturday 30 April – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK  (new show) 
Sunday 1 May – Tramshed – Cardiff, UK (new show) 
Tuesday 3 May – The Foundry – Torquay, UK (new show) 
Wednesday 4 May – O2 Academy – Bristol, UK (new show) 
Thursday 5 May – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK (new show) 
Saturday 7 May – Alexandra Palace – London, UK (new show)
Download Images Here
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Website
View this email in your browser
Copyright © 2021 SJM Concerts Press Office, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because you opted in via our website.

Our mailing address is:

SJM Concerts Press Office

St Matthews, Liverpool Road

Manchester, M3 4NQ

United Kingdom

Add us to your address book

Want to change how you receive these emails?
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Website
Email