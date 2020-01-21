Exclusive Nav trim level adds iGo satellite navigation to the MG3 range

Model also features 8” colour touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay™

New version available in showrooms now from only £12,995

Fantastic Q1 2020 offer includes a Finance Deposit Allowance of £1,500

London, 17 January 2020 – Following the wide success of the MG3 hatchback, MG Motor UK has improved the range with the launch of the brand-new MG3 Exclusive Nav.

Available from only £12,995, MG3 Exclusive Nav builds on the generously equipped MG3, adding MG’s latest iGo In-Car Navigation system into the model for the first time. The Exclusive Nav version features an 8” colour touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay™. Buyers can also enjoy a 6-speaker audio system, DAB Radio and rear parking camera.

After its facelift in September 2018, the number of new MG3s hitting UK roads has steadily increased. Backed by MG’s famous 7-year warranty, MG3 continues to win the hearts of buyers across the country, thanks in part to the brand’s commitment to providing the best value-for-money cars in the UK.

During Q1 2020, new car buyers can easily get behind the wheel of a brand-new MG3 Exclusive Nav with a £1,500 Finance Deposit Allowance when purchased on a PCP finance package via MG Motor Financial Services.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said: “We are constantly analysing customers’ needs and requirements to produce a line-up which truly complements the buyer’s busy and varied lifestyle. The introduction of the MG3 Exclusive Nav brings our smallest model in line with the rest of the MG line-up and further solidifies our promise to offer affordability without compromising on specification or quality. The affordable model continues to stand out as an attractive option in the supermini market with its intelligent design and generous 7-year warranty making it the perfect small-car partner.”

Also in the MG3 range, the mid-level MG3 Excite is now available on a four-year 0% APR PCP finance deal as part of MG’s new year offers. For customers looking to trade in their car, the MG Swappage scheme offers buyers a minimum part exchange of £2,000 on cars older than seven years.

To find out more about the MG3 and to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mg.co.uk.