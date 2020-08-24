A leading North East accountancy and advisory firm has pledged to create six new jobs on Teesside and help businesses which have struggled with the fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic take advantage of the anticipated economic upturn.

MHA Tait Walker, whose head office is in Newcastle, has firm roots in Teesside and has been working with clients across the region for more than half a century. It moved its Teesside office during the recent lockdown thanks to the hard work of several local contractors, including Leba Construction.

The move to more than 6,500 sq. ft of space on Massey Road, Stockton-on-Tees will result in the creation of six new jobs across all levels of the business, including one apprenticeship and it is keen to hear from people across all levels of accountancy. It comes after the firm has helped scores of local companies navigate their way through the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Andrew Moorby, Managing Partner of MHA Tait Walker, said: “The Covid-19 lockdown challenged almost every business sector in Teesside and across the North East. Some businesses have been able to operate remotely, or to offer alternative services in response to the pandemic. Others have been forced to shut down completely, placing a strain on revenue, cashflow and jobs.

“Teesside has a business community that is both tight-knit and resilient and we are determined to help those in the local area bounce back stronger.

“As an accountancy firm, we support multiple businesses across all sectors, from construction to manufacturing and tech businesses. We have engaged with the business community throughout lockdown via virtual meetings when they have needed our support with grants and loans, and to help them navigate the furlough process.

“While we were in the thick of the crisis, we realised how important team working and safe social interaction will be for all of us in the future.

“As a result, we have decided to open our new office on Stockton-on-Tees not just to our team but also to business owners who need extra space for meetings and hopefully in the future, when it is safe to do so, events. We hope that collectively we will all be able to get through this together.”

Since opening its doors, the new office has already helped scores of businesses to generate much-needed funding. Once such example is Tees Valley-based Acculabs Diagnostic UK Ltd where we secured a £325,000 CBILS backed loan from NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance, managed by FW Capital and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. The loan will be used to acquire equipment and working capital, as well as helping the business to continue to grow.

Andrew added: “Covid-19 has undoubtedly been difficult and for many businesses across Teesside it will continue to present challenges. There is however a positive vibe to the area and that’s why we are focused on supporting the region’s business owners and the community with a new office, and increased locally based team.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, said: “It is fantastic to see MHA Tait Walker committing to Teesside with these six new jobs, which are more important than ever as we bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

“My plan for Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool is a plan for jobs and the creation of good quality, high-skilled local jobs for local workers, and it is great to see MHA Tait Walker supporting this and our economic recovery.”