Multiple Award-Winning Singer, Songwriter and Social Activist Michael Bolton will return to the UK in 2020 for the Love Songs Greatest Hits tour including a date at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Known for hits such ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’, ‘How Can we Be Lovers’, ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’ and ‘Time, Love And Tenderness’, Michael Bolton has sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide. Michael continues to tour the world every year, all while writing, recording and taping for a wide array of projects spanning music, film, television and branded entertainment. He also remains committed to social cause, especially to his foundation The Michael Bolton Charities, now in its 27th year.

In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won 2 Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), 6 American Music Awards, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, 9 Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

To date, Michael has seen 9 studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with 9 #1 singles. His most recent album Symphony Of Hits, celebrates 50 years in the entertainment industry. The collection of greatest hits newly recorded with complete symphony orchestra was recorded at All Saints College Performing Arts Centre in Perth, Australia.

Known for his soulful voice and timeless charm, Michael has also showcased his incredible humor in the viral Saturday Night Live video “Jack Sparrow” and the Netflix comedy “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special”, as well as in cameos on Two and a half Men, Fresh off the Boat, Glee and hit series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. In his autobiography, “The Soul of it All” (Hachette/Center Street), Bolton states he is just teeing off on the back nine of his career.

Bolton has written with some of the greatest and most diverse talent of our time, including Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and David Foster. Bolton’s songs have been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Marc Anthony. Continuing to tour the world each year, Michael has performed with legacies such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Renee Fleming and BB King.

Michael Bolton’s new dates follow three sold out tours across the UK. Tickets for Michael Bolton’s Love Songs tour 2020 go on sale 10:00AM, Friday 06 December via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP Packages are also available at WWW.SJM-VIP.COM.

Michael Bolton

LOVE SONGS GREATEST HITS TOUR 2020

Plus special guests

Thu 24 September Bournemouth Intl Centre

Sat 26 September Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mon 28 September Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thu 01 October Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 03 October Hull Bonus Arena

Tue 06 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 09 October London Royal Albert Hall

Sun 11 October Brighton Centre

Tue 13 October Harrogate Convention Centre

Thu 15 October Glasgow The SEC Armadillo

Sat 17 October Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tue 20 October Newcastle O2 City Hall

Thu 22 October Blackpool Opera House

