A leading public sector figure has been appointed to the board of the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland. Michael Brodie, who is chief executive of the NHS Business Services Authority joins a 13-strong trustee body comprising leaders from the fields of philanthropy, business, the public sector and charities.

The NHS Business Services Authority, headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, is a key delivery organisation for the NHS, government and local health bodies. Its role is to digitise, transform and deliver efficient business services that support primary care, the NHS workforce and patients. Michael Brodie joined as its Chief Executive in September 2019. Before that, he was Financial and Commercial Director for Public Health England. He held prior leadership roles in the NHS, local government and the police.

Michael is a non-executive member of the oversight board and chairs the audit committee of the National Infrastructure Commission. He is also a member of the Council for the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountability. A native of south-east Northumberland and graduate of Northumbria University, Michael lives in Ashington where he is involved with the local Cricket Club as a coach and committee member. He has also served as chair of the audit committee for the disability charity, Scope. He has recently joined the Board of Dynamo North East, a Community Interest Company committed to supporting the region’s digital and technology sector.

On joining the Community Foundation’s board, Michael said: “I am passionate about the potential of North East England and promoting social mobility. Throughout my time in the public sector, working with Cabinet Office and HM Treasury colleagues, I have championed the importance of the region. Becoming a Trustee of the Community Foundation is a fantastic opportunity for me to make a further positive difference to the North East. It is a genuine privilege and I am looking forward to contributing to the continuing success of such an important and well-respected charity.”

Unusually for a charitable grant-maker, the Community Foundation has a membership structure which ensures it is accountable to the area it serves. Members comprise individuals, businesses, public bodies and voluntary organisations. Each group elects or appoints trustees, with others co-opted to add their expertise to the Board.

Fiona Cruickshank, Chair of the Community Foundation, said: “Charities of all types are increasingly challenged about how connected they are to their stakeholders and communities they serve. At the Community Foundation, our open membership structure gives us that accountability. It also means our Board of trustees draws on talented people from across all sectors. So, I’m delighted that Michael has been appointed to our Board. I know we will benefit greatly from his experience and knowledge as we continue to grow and develop the Foundation to better serve our communities.”