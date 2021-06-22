Newcastle Building Society has announced that Michele Faull will join its Board as a non-executive director.

Michele has spent 15 years in the most senior levels in finance and risk within the financial services industry. Her previous roles include chief financial officer at Coventry Building Society. Her wide ranging career has also incorporated roles with Nationwide Building Society, global insurer Aviva, accountants PwC where she was a partner, and IT services provider, ICL.

Michele spent nine years as trustee and treasurer of the Bow Arts Trust and mentored for The Aspire Foundation, which supports women’s development internationally. She currently serves on Coventry Cathedral’s Finance Committee.

She commented: “Newcastle Building Society’s purpose, commitment to its members and growth ambitions are exciting. I’m looking forward to being able to support and drive the Group’s commitments and delivery of its ambitions for future growth and success, and, most importantly, making a positive impact on its region.”

Newcastle Building Society’s chairman, Phil Moorhouse welcomed the appointment, commenting: “Michele brings significant building society knowledge along with senior level finance and risk skills. She also has a passion for giving back and for helping others succeed and we look forward to her contribution as a Board member for the North East’s largest building society.”