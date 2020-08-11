A Durham-based positive psychology, wellbeing and HR consultancy has been shortlisted for a prestigious, national award which aims to celebrate outstanding achievements in people management and development.

Tailored Thinking, which is headed up by industry renowned positive psychology and work personalisation specialist Rob Baker, is one of only seven firms in the UK to be considered for the CIPD People Management Best HR /Learning & Development Consultancy Award.

On 29 September, the firm will go head-to-head with six other consultancies including Azesta, Discovery, Eidos Consulting, Maximy, Mindflick, and PS Human Resources.

Judges will gather digitally to determine whether Tailored Thinking will be crowned winner of the category due to the development and implementation of its ‘Bee who you want to be’ job crafting project with Connect Health.

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, founder and chief positive defiant Rob Baker said:

“When Connect Health approached us to help boost attraction, engagement, and retention levels, and to support their overall people & business strategy, employee brand, equality, and diversity strategy, I knew that we had the potential to achieve big things.

“Connect Health is a firm passionate about the growth and wellbeing of its people and I knew that the best way to encourage and enable employees to actively personalise their jobs was to design, test and implement our Job Crafting method.

“At the end of the two-year project, we had successfully helped Connect Health to increase levels of retention; attraction; engagement; and personal and career development, which was extremely rewarding to be part of. So, to go on and then to be recognised by the CIPD and be in the running for a prestigious, national award is amazing.

“We are up against some great firms, so I’m proud to be sitting alongside them and genuinely wish each of the shortlisted people the very best of luck.”

The CIPD is Europe’s largest professional body for HR and people professionals.

Rob Baker has been fortunate to win industry awards in the past but if successful, the CIPD Award will be the first national award that Tailored Thinking has won since he established the company in 2017.