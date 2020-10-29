A Middlesbrough family is celebrating after expanding their business premises and investing in new equipment during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Erase Aesthetics, which is owned and run by Jackie Holden and her two daughters Sarah Bishop and Louise Morten-Holden, recently extended its Marton clinic and expanded its treatment menu.

The extra room within the clinic has made space for innovative new laser ablation handpieces, used for treatments such as acne scar removal, skin rejuvenation, and removal of lines and wrinkles.

Discussing the move, Director and therapist Jackie said: “Lockdown forced us to slow down for once and take in just how far we’ve come.

“We’ve never had time since we opened in 2015, for planning and renovating, but over the last few months we’ve been able to really take stock of what the business needed and re-invest to improve the environment and client experience.”

Like others in the industry, the trio were forced to close the clinic’s doors from mid-March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Rather than dwell on it, Jackie, Sarah and Louise used the time to bring plans, such as a new skincare range, to fruition.

Director and laser therapist Sarah said: “We were devastated to have to close, but it confirmed the need for a skincare range that would complement our treatments and allow clients to play an active role in their skin health.

“Through the new products, we’ve been able to give clients the guidance, so that if there’s ever a period of closure or non-contact again, we can support them with personalised treatment plans at home.”

Following a successful return to the salon in August, the family have their sights set on further growth and hired business strategy consultant Gary Lumby to help them steer the business in the right direction.

Director Louise, who will be re-joining the team following her maternity leave in the new year as a laser therapist and nurse, said: “I think when you’ve worked alone for such a long time, you need help to put your visions into action, and that’s what we believe Gary can bring to the team.

“With his experience and knowledge to support us, we can expand and invest safely in the business.”

Sarah added: “We all have the same passion for what we do, and our client base love that we’re a family business too.

“We’re real people who are genuinely passionate about making a difference to our clients’ confidence. We’re excited to continue with our treatments and see what these new changes bring.”

Jackie, Sarah and Louise also recently completed Vocational Training Charitable Trust (VTCT) level 4 beauty qualifications, rebranded the business, and launched a new website.

To find out more about Erase Aesthetics, visit www.eraseaesthetics.com.