Kia Motors has introduced significant upgrades to the Kia Stonic compact SUV, strengthening the car’s position in the European B-SUV segment.

The upgraded Stonic offers drivers a range of efficient new ‘Smartstream’ powertrains, with innovations that enhance efficiency. Among these, the Stonic is now available with Kia’s new petrol 48V mild-hybrid ‘EcoDynamics+’ powertrain, and is also equipped with the company’s new ‘clutch-by-wire’ intelligent Manual Transmission.

The interior and exterior design of the Stonic remain largely unchanged, however owners have even greater scope of colour options than before, with new body and roof colours and combinations, and a new wheel choice. Inside, a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system can be specified with Kia’s new ‘Phase II’ UVO Connect telematics features. Safety and driver support are further enhanced with the adoption of a range of new high-tech advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Introduced to the European market at the end of 2017, the Stonic has since become Kia’s fourth best-selling model annually in the region (following the Ceed model family, Sportage and Picanto). Total European sales to-date comes to more than 150,000 units.*

The upgraded Kia Stonic goes on-sale in Europe during the third quarter of 2020, with Kia’s industry-leading 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty included as standard on all models.

The UK on-sale date, pricing and specification will be announced nearer to the on-sale date in Q4 2020.

New EcoDynamics+ petrol mild-hybrid with new intelligent Manual Transmission

The upgraded Kia Stonic will offer the brand’s new petrol mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) ‘EcoDynamics+’ powertrain. Pairing a new ‘Smartstream’ 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine with a 48V MHEV system, the EcoDynamics+ powertrain delivers greater efficiency by seamlessly deploying and recuperating electric power. A compact 48-volt lithium-ion polymer battery supplements the engine’s torque output with electric power, and extends engine ‘off time’ with a new Mild-Hybrid Starter-Generator (MHSG) unit.

The MHSG is connected by belt to the engine’s crankshaft, and switches seamlessly between ‘motor’ and ‘generator’ modes. In ‘motor’ mode, under acceleration, the MHSG provides electric power assistance to reduce engine load and emissions. As the car decelerates, the MHSG has the ability under certain conditions to switch to ‘generator’ mode, recuperating energy from the crankshaft to recharge the battery.

The new Smartstream engine replaces the Stonic’s earlier ‘Kappa’-generation 1.0-litre T-GDi, and is equipped with Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology. CVVD enables the engine to switch seamlessly between different combustion cycles depending on load, maximising efficiency in all driving situations. The Smartstream engine produces the same power as the previous Kappa engine – 100 ps or 120 ps – but enables slightly higher peak torque output, depending on transmission. For instance, peak torque output from 120 ps models with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) is 16 per cent higher, at 200 Nm.

The new EcoDynamics+ powertrain is offered on both 100 ps and 120 ps versions of the new engine, with a Drive Mode Select system letting drivers of each version customise their drive with ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Normal’ modes.

EcoDynamics+ models are also available with Kia’s new intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). The ‘clutch-by-wire’ system contributes to the MHEV system’s greater fuel efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions, while retaining the driver engagement of a conventional manual transmission. Instead of a mechanical linkage, the iMT’s clutch is actuated electronically. It integrates seamlessly with the MHSG to switch off the engine earlier than Kia’s Idle Stop & Go start-stop system when coasting to a halt.

Both transmissions, iMT and 7DCT, enable periods of engine-off ‘sailing’ to improve fuel efficiency. This operates at speeds of up to 77 mph (125 km/h), and the engine reactivates when the driver pushes the accelerator, brake or clutch pedals.

New Smartstream petrol powertrains

The upgraded Kia Stonic also features major revisions to its existing range of petrol engine options, maximising efficiency, lowering CO 2 emissions, and improving driveability. As well as EcoDynamics+ models, the line-up is now offered in Europe with a choice of non-hybrid Smartstream petrol engines – the new 100 ps 1.0-litre T-GDi engine, and a new version of Kia’s naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine, with innovative Dual Port Injection technology and a power output of 84 ps.

The 100 ps 1.0-litre T-GDi engine is now offered with a choice of six-speed manual transmission, replacing the earlier five-speed manual, and a seven-speed DCT.

Official performance and efficiency figures for every new Stonic powertrain – including EcoDynamics+ models – will be announced nearer to the car’s on-sale date.

Upgraded infotainment with innovative UVO Connect ‘Phase II’ telematics

The Stonic features an upgraded touchscreen navigation system offering Kia’s innovative ‘Phase II’ UVO Connect telematics system, enhancing vehicle connectivity and control.

A larger 8.0-inch touchscreen display is offered as standard, with Display Audio or Satellite Navigation depending on vehicle specification. The new system features Bluetooth multi-connection, enabling users to connect up to two mobile devices at the same time – one for hands-free phone and media use; the other for media use only. The system offers wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ on models equipped with the new 8.0-inch Display Audio system, negating the need for many owners to connect their smartphone via a cable.

The upgraded Stonic offers Kia’s new ‘Phase II’ UVO Connect telematics features, with a range of On-Board Services including live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest (POIs), fuel prices, and details of potential on- and off-street parking – including price, location and availability. Online Voice Recognition lets users search for POIs, addresses, weather updates, or send text messages with voice commands. A new ‘Online Navigation’ routing service uses cloud-based real-time and historical traffic data to predict time-efficient routes more accurately than ever before.

The UVO App, compatible with Android™ and Apple™ smartphones, also offers a range of new ‘Phase II’ features, including Last Mile Navigation. This helps customers continue navigating to their journey’s final destination, even after they have parked and left the car behind. It helps Kia customers navigate in towns and cities where parking hubs are often some distance away from shops, cafés and restaurants.

A new ‘User Profile Transfer’ feature enables users to back-up their in-vehicle UVO preferences via the cloud and transfer settings from one vehicle to the next. This is designed for customers who often switch between different UVO Connect-equipped Kia cars, such as fleet drivers who use pool cars or families with more than one UVO Connect-equipped Kia in their household.

New colour and wheel options for added customisation potential

Inside and out, the design of the upgraded Stonic remains largely unchanged, with the latest model boasting newly designed full LED headlamps with a striking new design. With the car’s compact crossover styling still looking fresh since its launch, Kia is instead giving customers new ways to customise their Stonic.

On the outside, a new 16-inch aluminium alloy wheel choice is available, as well as two new exterior paint colours – Storm Grey and Azure Blue. The colour palette offers customers a choice of up to nine paint finishes. In addition, the new body and roof colours on offer creates the opportunity for a wider choice of colour contrast paint colours. With the roof now available in a Zest Yellow paint finish, the total number of two-tone colour options has risen to 20, depending on market and vehicle specification. The two-tone roof is popular with Stonic customers, with 33 per cent of all European customers specifying this stand-out option.

Inside, in addition to the new larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, the driver is also rewarded with a new higher-resolution 4.2-inch digital display in the instrument cluster. New interior customisation options are also available for the cabin, with new blue and yellow colour packs bringing the total choice to four, depending on vehicle specification and market. These add a dash of colour and flair to the cabin, with bright colour highlights on the dashboard and centre console.

New ADAS safety technologies available

The upgraded Stonic features several of Kia’s latest Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), depending on specification. These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian, vehicle and newly introduced cyclist recognition, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

LFA in collaboration with SCC controls acceleration, braking and steering depending on the vehicles in front and road conditions. Operating at speeds below 180 kph, it uses camera and radar sensors to maintain a safe distance from the car in front, while monitoring road markings to keep the Stonic in the centre of its lane. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) and front and rear parking sensors are available, as well as a new Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) system, which alerts the driver if they inadvertently leave a passenger or pet in the car.

The upgraded model is fitted with six airbags throughout the cabin, as well as ISOFIX child-seat tether and anchor points.

The new Stonic in the UK

Each market in Europe will specify their Stonic line-up according national market requirements and consumer preferences. The new Stonic will come to the UK in Q4 of 2020, UK specification, line-up, pricing, engine options and colour choices will be announced at this time.