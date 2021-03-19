Miller Homes has retained its five-star customer satisfaction rating in the Home Builders Federation National New Home Customer Satisfaction Survey.

It is the ninth year in the past decade that the new homes builder has achieved five-star status after its buyers acknowledged Miller Homes for providing exceptional levels of customer satisfaction.

The independent survey by the Home Builders Federation is designed to provide a guide for homebuyers in making purchasing decisions and to encourage outstanding levels of service within the industry.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “This is a superb achievement by the whole team after what has been an incredibly challenging year for the homebuilding industry.

“Despite everything we have experienced during the last 12 months, including adapting to very different ways of working, we have remained focussed on providing the highest levels of customer service. The concept of home and what it means has never been more important and we remain committed to offering outstanding experiences for our buyers throughout their journey with us.”

To achieve a five-star rating, homebuilders must receive a satisfaction score of over 90% in the survey and, this year, Miller Homes retained its 93% score.

Stewart Baseley, Executive Chairman at the Home Builders Federation, said: “To achieve a 5 star rating, meaning that at least 90% of your customers would recommend you, is a fantastic achievement that requires commitment from everyone within the organisation.”

Miller Homes has developments across the North East, including Durham, Teesside, Sunderland, North Shields and Cramlington.

