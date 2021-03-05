Miller Homes North East has gifted £200 worth of brand-new books to Bedlington West End Primary School to update its library in celebration of World Book Day.

The donation has been made just in time for all of the school’s pupils returning to the classroom on Monday 08 March.

Since schools across the UK have been closed and home learning has been ‘the norm’, many pupils who would have usually been able to choose their favourite books to read and enjoy from their school libraries haven’t been able to do so, making a fresh selection of books available for their return even more important.

Miller Homes has supported the school over the last few years while it has been creating communities in Bedlington, and was keen to continue this support by making World Book Day special for pupils.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We understand World Book Day is usually an exciting day for children to dress up and celebrate their favourite authors, illustrators, characters and books. As this year’s event will be a little different while a lot of children are learning from home, we’re pleased to have donated over 30 books to Bedlington West End Primary School to help make it a special occasion still.

“The theme of this year’s World Book Day, which falls on Thursday 04 March 2021, is ‘share a story’. Families and friends are encouraged to share stories with one another, which in this current climate could involve a virtual story time with loved ones. Not all children will have access to books whilst learning from home, which is why we hope the children will be able to enjoy the new books when they return to school next week.”

Mrs Jane Bushell, headteacher at Bedlington West End Primary School, added: “We are delighted that Miller Homes has made this generous donation to our library. The children are always excited to hear new stories, and anything that encourages reading and a love of books is invaluable.”

