Homebuilder Miller Homes North East has launched a new initiative to give back to its local communities and help them move forward into a ‘new normal’.

The Miller Homes North East Community Outreach Project is on the hunt for two good causes to give a helping hand to, offering either a day of volunteer time or a monetary donation of up to £2,500.

It is open to organisations like charities, community groups, sports teams and school clubs operating in the region, who could use the funds or volunteer support to benefit their local community.

While a lot of organisations like this have emerged as heroes over recent months supporting people through the Covid-19 pandemic, a proportion will be facing challenges from increased demand to a reduction in fundraising and volunteering support which they rely on to operate.

To help these pillars of the community sustain or enhance their services in this new normal and for the future, they are being invited to nominate themselves for this support from Miller Homes. Individuals can also nominate a good cause.

As part of the nomination, organisations can specify if they require volunteer time or a monetary donation. Each of Miller Homes’ offices in the North East, one in North Shields and one in Newton Aycliffe, will then choose a local good cause to benefit.

The volunteer time could be used for teams from Miller Homes to help with maintenance work, like refreshing a church hall or tidying up a community garden, with any works to be carried out when it is safe to do so.

Nomination forms are available to download from the Miller Homes website, and once completed should be emailed to northeastcommunityproject@miller.co.uk by Friday 06 November 2020. A panel of judges made up of employees from each of Miller Homes’ offices will then review the nominations and select the two benefitting organisations.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, said: “This has been a time for us to all come together in support of each other and our communities. We want to continue this by helping local good causes to sustain the vital support they are giving those who most need it right now and in the future. We look forward to hearing from any who are operating in the region that could benefit from our help.

To download a nomination form visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/promo/Community-Outreach-Project.

Miller Homes has been creating communities for 85 years, and currently has 15 developments in the North East. For more information visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx.