Miller Homes will donate £10,000 to charities, community groups and causes linked to its developments in the Teesside Region.

The leading homebuilder has announced the creation of a community fund which will allow groups to apply for funding to support their projects. From local sports teams looking for sponsorship, nurseries looking to equip their garden or perhaps a food bank in need of additional supplies, Miller Homes wants to support its neighbours across the Hartlepool area.

The fund will cover all of Miller Homes’ developments in its Teesside region. Applications for this first round will close on Friday 11th November after which donations between a minimum of £250 and a maximum of £2,000 will be awarded to the successful applicants. Two funding rounds will take place each year in June and November and applications will be accepted throughout the year.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director for Teesside at Miller Homes said: “We don’t just build houses, we create communities, making Hartlepool a better place to live. There are so many amazing groups undertaking vital work in the Hartlepool area doing everything from supporting vulnerable members of society to enhancing the town’s green spaces. Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects of all shapes and sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx