MEMORIES came trotting back to an elderly Tyneside resident after miniature pony Glory Hopes and Stars paid a visit to his care home.

Norman Scott, 75, was among those to welcome the pony to Waverley Lodge Care Home, on Bewick Crescent, Lemington, Newcastle.

Fourteen-year-old Glory is originally from Texas, in the USA, but now lives at Flamingo Land, in North Yorkshire.

Alongside her handler, Kate Smith, the pony visited the residents in the home’s lounge, bringing back many memories of mucking out the local stables for Norman.

He used to work at stables in Long Benton when he was 14-years-old, as well as help the horse trainers at Newcastle racecourse, taking the horses out of the boxes, mucking out and walking them on a halter.

He said: “I always loved horses. They’re my favourite animal. Having Glory in the home brough back lots of lovely memories from my childhood.”

Fellow resident Melville Shield was able to lead the pony through the home. He said: “I was proud as punch I got to lead Glory back to her trailer once the visit was over.”

Michelle Park, activities coordinator at Waverley Lodge Care Home, said: “Everyone fell in love with Glory. She was so gentle and sweet tempered and they loved her.

“All the residents made a fuss. Their smiles and laughter with her were so heart-warming. Residents asked if we could keep her.

“Family members, staff and residents couldn’t believe there was a pony in the home, with residents joking that they thought it was a very large dog.

“After the visit everyone talked about how amazing it was to have a horse come and visit them.”