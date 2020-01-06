Are you in need of roofing repair or replacement services but don’t know where to start? For any homeowner, roof replacement is going to be a major undertaking that should be taken seriously. You don’t want to be working with a contractor who will cost you money in the long run. That is why it is important you’re doing due diligence so that you’re getting the right company or contractor for the job. There are some mistakes that homeowners make when looking for a roofing contractor and we’re going to highlight some of them.

Not Researching the Reputation of the Roofing Company

Reputation is everything in the roofing industry. The industry is highly lucrative and has attracted some shoddy companies. Such contractors will not care about reputation as their main goal will be to make quick money in the shortest time possible. When researching the reputation, there are some key things that you should pay close attention to and they are:

Location: You should never work with storm chasers. Such contractors are common in areas that are prone to storms. These contractors will be looking for nonexistent problems on your roof. The company should be based in your locality or city. You can pay them a visit whenever there is an issue with the roofing repair or installation.

Read Customer Reviews: You can easily know if a company is reliable by going through customer reviews. What are people saying about the services offered by the company? A roofing company with a lot of negative reviews will be a cause of concern. You don’t want to risk working with such a company as you could end up wasting money and not get the service that you’re looking for.

Check BBB’s Rating: The Better Business Bureau will be the first place to check out when researching a roofing company. A roofing company with A+ accreditation provides the confidence that you’re dealing with consummate professionals.

Not Checking the License and Insurance

It will be disastrous to work with a roofing company that is not licensed or insured. A roofing contractor or company is supposed to be licensed according to the law. Such a company will be aware of the standard practices that are supposed to be followed for C&D Staten Island Roofing | Roof Installation. You also want to make sure that the company has the necessary insurance needed before they start working on your property. Make sure that the roofing company has both worker’s compensation insurance and liability insurance. Worker’s compensation will take care of any injuries while liability insurance is for cases where there is property damage. Always verify the credentials as you don’t want to make the roofing company’s word at face value.

Not Getting a Warranty

Any reputable company will ensure you get a warranty. You don’t want to be working with just any other contractor. A good company should be able to stand behind their work. This means that they should be able to prove a warranty on the workmanship and the materials used. There are roofing manufacturers that provide up to 10 years of warranty on their products. Make sure the warranty and guarantee details are clear from the onset so that you know what to expect when working with the roofing company.

Making Decisions Based on Price

It is important that you’re not relying solely on price to make a hiring decision. A company that is too cheap will be a cause of concern. There is a high chance that they’ll be cutting corners and you don’t want to find out the hard way. One way of overcoming this predicament is by getting multiple quotes from different companies. You will be able to compare the estimates so that you can come up with a general figure of how much you’ll be expected to pair for the roofing repair or replacement. A roofing repair or replacement is a major investment and you should never make the decision in a rush. It will be tempting to settle on the first roofing company you come across, especially when there is an emergency. Take your time to do research. You don’t want to live with the mistake for a long time.

Not Getting a Written Estimate

You should be concerned if a roofer doesn’t want to sign a written contract. It could mean that they will not honor the agreement. A contract is a legally binding document that is supposed to protect the interest of both parties. It will have all the details of the working arrangements.