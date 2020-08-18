Blackjack seems to be an easy and profitable game to play. However, what many of us tend to forget is the rules, procedures, and, most importantly, the basics of blackjack. Blackjack is a game of skill. It requires patience, practice, and a strategy to win a game.

It has the lowest house edge in gambling. The house edge is just 0.5%. However, making mistakes when playing blackjack makes it incredibly hard to reach close to its 0.5% edge.

You must know when to stand and when to hit. Here are a few mistakes you should avoid when playing online blackjack.

1- Ignoring the Basics

Each online casino game has its rules. Before you settle down to play blackjack, take the time to understand the rules, and see if they are favorable. Players should make themselves aware of the card values, chip values, number of decks, hand types, and busting.

Once you know the rules, you will be able to answer questions, such as when can you double after a split?, or Do you have a surrender option?

2- Playing Without Knowing the Basic Playing Strategy

The most grievous mistake a player could make is not knowing the basic blackjack playing strategy. Avoid playing by emotion, and start reading gambling books and magazines. Follow the correct strategy.

Common strategy mistakes that players make are standing on 12 when the dealer has an upcard of two or three, not splitting a pair of eights, and standing on soft 18 when the dealer upcard is nine.

Make use of a strategy chart, which acts as a guide on when you should hit, split, stand, double down, and surrender.

3- Not Playing Against the Dealer

You must have heard that in blackjack, the objective is to get as close as possible to 21. However, the real motive is to defeat the dealer.

There is a possibility that you win a hand with 12 if the dealer busts and you lose a hand with 20 if the dealer manages 21. A player should take every decision based on where the dealer stands while playing blackjack on standard online or crypto casinos.

Since the dealer reveals only one card, you should use card probabilities when deciding the dealer’s total. Also, consider the actions that the dealer might take. The actions of a dealer are limited in comparison to what you can do as a player. The dealer can hit until 17 only and then must stand.

4- Not Studying a Blackjack Strategy Chart Splitting 10s

If the dealer has a low-valued card as the upcard such as a three or a six, then the player is more inclined towards splitting the 10s. It is in the hope that the dealer will bust, and you will receive twice the money in action.

However, a player should always stand any pair of 10’s irrespective of what the dealer is showing. The total of 20 is so good that the dealer will only rarely beat you. The dealer would need to have a 21 to win against a 20.

You have to pay an additional stake for the new hand-formed if you decide to split a pair of 10 valued cards. It means you are risking twice the amount of money that you originally intended to do.

5- Taking Insurance & Making Other Side Bets

If the dealer’s upcard is an ace, an option of side bet, insurance, becomes available. It is a bet that the dealer has a ten-value card as the down card, giving the dealer a Blackjack. The size of insurance is half of your original bet. If you choose to make this bet, then you place chips equal to a maximum of half of your current bet. If the dealer has a ten, then the insurance bet pays 2:1, and you lose your original bet.

Never place a bet on insurance until you are counting cards. The chances that the dealer will hit a blackjack are less than a third of the time. It means that the player loses over two-third of the insurance bet.

You will be at a disadvantage when the deck has four 10-value cards for every nine other cards. When the ratio falls lower to four 10-value cards for every eight other cards, then no one has an advantage over each other. If it is even lower, then the player has an advantage over the casino.

6- Assuming a Betting Progression Must Win

Players often assume that betting progression will take advantage of streaks of wins and leave you with a net profit. In a positive progression, you increase your bet following a win and decrease it following a loss.

Also, the truth is in the long run, no progression system wins. However, in a negative progression, you increase your bets after a loss in the hope of getting back and getting better results. You can lose your entire bankroll in consecutive losses.

If you want to make money, then you should not use betting progression without card counting or any other form of advantage.

Final Thoughts

Players make these mistakes, as they know how to handle every strategy situation. In reality, it takes plenty of computer calculations to create an optimal blackjack strategy.

However, playing blackjack can prove to be one of the most profitable games if you choose the right technique. Avoiding the above mistakes will help save your money when playing online blackjack. Be mindful of your bankroll, and probabilities.