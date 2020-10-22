Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV in the UK for this year

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues to top the plug-in hybrid SUV sales charts in 2020, with over 3,000 registered so far this year in the UK. Across the overall PHEV market, which has seen a flood of new entrants in recent times, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the second best seller overall with 3,019 sales in total so far in 2020.

In the key month of September, the Outlander PHEV was the second-best selling plug-in hybrid SUV and the fifth best seller in a field of 55 competitors, although amongst retail plug-in hybrid customers it was the third best-seller overall for the month.

Around 53,000 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs have been sold in the UK since the pioneering plug-in hybrid SUV was first launched in 2014. Having undergone an extensive re-style in 2016, recent technical improvements include a larger-capacity battery, more performance from its EV drivetrain and a more refined and efficient 2.4-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine. Its WLTP EV range is 28 miles and its WLTP CO2 emissions are 46g/km.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is available from £35,815 OTR including free servicing and roadside assistance for three years.

