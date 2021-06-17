Mobile Mini UK, one of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, has recently launched a brand-new website, designed to improve the customer journey and reflect the continued growth of the business all over the UK. The new site illustrates the company story so far, features a variety of impressive case studies, provides insightful news and teases the exciting developments still to come.

Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, Mobile Mini employs approximately 370 members of staff across 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales. The business has built an incredible reputation for the quality of its solutions and has now undertaken a massive overhaul of its online presence to better serve its increasingly varied customer base.

Customers of Mobile Mini now range from building and construction sites to facilities management personnel searching for unique solutions in sectors as diverse as retail, education, medical, sports and events. The business has seen containers used as pop-up vaccination clinics in the fight against COVID-19 and has an impressive range of case studies showing the different ways customers have utilised their robust and reliable containers in recent times.

The newly improved, optimised and responsive MobileMini.co.uk has been kitted out with an impressive product finder tool, that has been intuitively engineered to make it easier and simpler for interested customers to search the vast range of options available. Most will now be able to gain an understanding of what solutions exist for their needs within minutes. An interactive map function directs customers to their closest Mobile Mini branch and more multimedia functions have been made possible, allowing for embedded videos and images to capture the imagination and showcase exactly what customers can expect.

These improvements are beneficial for customers who want to find the answers to their storage questions, but will also have a positive efficiency impact on staff at Mobile Mini, who can now help guide and assist customers faster and in more detail than ever before. This includes a pop-up help function encouraging real-time customer contact and support. This is essential to the business at this time as they continue to grow and demand for their expertise increases. Mobile Mini UK Managing Director Andrew Thompson says,

“Mobile Mini has built an incredible reputation for our commitment to our customers and providing the best possible service imaginable. We identified there was room for improvement in our website offering and wanted to design a platform that was informative, easy to navigate, customer-centric and user-friendly. We are thrilled with how the new website looks and the amount of useful information about containers and site accommodation we have been able to include. We hope our customers and business partners find this as useful as our employees are already finding it to be.”

The launch of the new Mobile Mini UK website is just one of many successes the business has seen in 2021. The company recently saw three branches achieve Merits by the British Safety Council and the business was named Safety Team of the Year, Highly Commended Winner 2021 at the International Safety Awards for their commitment and efforts related to Health & Safety.