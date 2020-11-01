Staff at a leading site accommodation and storage provider are working to help end hunger across the UK this Winter and are encouraging the community to do the same.

Mobile Mini UK, which has its headquarters in Stockton and branches in Sunderland and Middlesbrough, has launched a charity pledge, Mobile Mini Meals, to collect donations for the foodbanks across the country.

The aim of the pledge is to open a container at each of the company’s 16 nationwide branches, and its corporate head office, for staff and the public to give donations of food and other items, which will then be donated to a local foodbank.

North East based staff will be collecting items for Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Thornaby foodbanks, and donations will be accepted from now, ready to be handed over by Christmas.

Andrew Thompson, Mobile Mini’s managing director, said: “We wanted to give something back to the communities we work in, and Mobile Mini Meals is the perfect way to do so.

“Figures from The Trussell Trust, which runs a network of foodbanks across the country, suggest a rise of more than 60 per cent in the demand for foodbanks this year, as a direct result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic – we know that, between March and September alone, the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits rose 120 per cent to 2.7 million.

“These are shocking numbers, and, as part of our commitment to supporting the communities we live and work in, the Mobile Mini team really wanted to do something to help.

“With a branch network covering the whole of the UK, and easy access to storage facilities, we’re planning on collecting thousands of square feet worth of food and other items to give to those in need.”

Donations can be delivered to the container on site at Mobile Mini’s depot on Hepworth Road in Sunderland, Dockside Road in Middlesbrough, or at Falcon Court in Stockton. All non-perishable donations are welcome, with a focus on tinned meat and desserts, pasta sauces, long-life juice and milk, and toiletries.

The firm has also set up a Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/food-bank-uk to boost the fundraising efforts, with all donations being split evenly between each branch’s local foodbank.

Andrew added: “At Mobile Mini, we believe everyone should have enough to eat, regardless of their circumstances.

“This year has been hard on everyone, and so we’re pleased to be able to help in whatever way we can – and we’re looking forward to seeing our communities rally round too.”

For more information about Mobile Mini and its nationwide branch network, visit www.mobilemini.co.uk/