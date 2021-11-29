RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK:

THE OFFICIAL SERIES 3 TOUR

DATES ANNOUNCED FOR AUTUMN 2022 RUTURN

Stockton Globe – Saturday Oct 15th

Drag Royalty will sashay* across the UK next autumn for The Series Three Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, expect a night of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK werk their way across the country.

And audiences in Stockton can witness the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent of their favourite queens LIVE on stage as the tour includes a date at the Globe on Saturday October 15.

Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday November 26.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include Series Three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said“We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour will visit:

31-Aug

Bradford, St George’s Hall

  

23-Sep

Swansea, Swansea Arena

01-Sep

Birmingham, Symphony Hall

  

24-Sep

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

04-Sep

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

  

28-Sep

Portsmouth, Guildhall

07-Sep

Newcastle, O2 City Hall

  

29-Sep

Bournemouth, International Centre

08-Sep

Dundee, Caird Hall

  

30-Sep

Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

09-Sep

Edinburgh, Playhouse

  

01-Oct

Brighton, Brighton Centre

10-Sep

Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

  

03-Oct

Oxford, New Theatre

14-Sep

Blackpool, Opera House

  

04-Oct

Manchester, Opera House

15-Sep

Sheffield, City Hall

  

07-Oct

London, The London Palladium

16-Sep

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

  

08-Oct

London, The London Palladium

17-Sep

Hull, Bonus Arena

  

12-Oct

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

18-Sep

Bristol, Hippodrome

  

14-Oct

Ipswich, Regent Theatre

21-Sep

Llandudno, Venue Cymru

  

15-Oct

Stockton, Stockton Globe

22-Sep

Derby, Derby Arena

  

16-Oct

Harrogate, Harrogate Convention Centre

 

*See the dictionary according to RuPaul, in Notes to Editors under Dragtionary

 