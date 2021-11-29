RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK:

THE OFFICIAL SERIES 3 TOUR

DATES ANNOUNCED FOR AUTUMN 2022 RUTURN

Stockton Globe – Saturday Oct 15th

Drag Royalty will sashay* across the UK next autumn for The Series Three Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, expect a night of endless extravaganza as ALL 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK werk their way across the country.

And audiences in Stockton can witness the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent of their favourite queens LIVE on stage as the tour includes a date at the Globe on Saturday October 15.

Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday November 26.

Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include Series Three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour will visit:

31-Aug Bradford, St George’s Hall 23-Sep Swansea, Swansea Arena 01-Sep Birmingham, Symphony Hall 24-Sep Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena 04-Sep Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall 28-Sep Portsmouth, Guildhall 07-Sep Newcastle, O2 City Hall 29-Sep Bournemouth, International Centre 08-Sep Dundee, Caird Hall 30-Sep Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions 09-Sep Edinburgh, Playhouse 01-Oct Brighton, Brighton Centre 10-Sep Glasgow, SEC Armadillo 03-Oct Oxford, New Theatre 14-Sep Blackpool, Opera House 04-Oct Manchester, Opera House 15-Sep Sheffield, City Hall 07-Oct London, The London Palladium 16-Sep Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena 08-Oct London, The London Palladium 17-Sep Hull, Bonus Arena 12-Oct Southend, Cliffs Pavilion 18-Sep Bristol, Hippodrome 14-Oct Ipswich, Regent Theatre 21-Sep Llandudno, Venue Cymru 15-Oct Stockton, Stockton Globe 22-Sep Derby, Derby Arena 16-Oct Harrogate, Harrogate Convention Centre

*See the dictionary according to RuPaul, in Notes to Editors under Dragtionary