Moody Logistics and Storage has praised the dedication of Alex Skelton after he joined a distinguished group of candidates to have gained a clean sweep of distinctions as part of their Large Goods Vehicle Driver Level 2 apprenticeships.

The 23-year-old, who passed his LGV licence earlier this year to qualify him to drive a truck or lorry over 3,500kg, joined the Cramlington firm’s Warehouse to Wheels scheme.

As part of his apprenticeship, Alex, from Ryton, Tyne & Wear, underwent an end point assessment which judged him to have achieved the maximum six distinctions available. In addition, he also excelled in six standard requirements.

The independent assessor praised him for his enhanced skill sets and knowledge of the driving role. Recommending he now pursues a high-level qualification to further his career within the industry, he added that Alex is an asset to the family-run firm.

The areas of distinction included demonstrating advanced and courteous driving skills, displaying efficient, new, or improved ways of working and completing tasks independently to an exceptional level.

Alex puts his success down to both the Warehouse to Wheels initiative and the quality of the driver training provided by Tyneside Training Services Ltd (TTS).

Moody Logistics launched its Warehouse to Wheels scheme to address a shortage of LGV drivers within the industry. Apprentices are initially placed in the warehouse to give them a greater appreciation and knowledge of the logistics business and receive mentoring as they work towards their driver qualifications.

Alex said: “I’m told its quite unusual for someone to achieve distinctions in all six categories and I put this down to the excellent training provided by TTS and the huge amount of support I’ve had from the team at Moody’s.”

Two of the firm’s previous driver apprentices have already gained their LGV licences through the programme, which is proving so successful that the company recruited a fourth, Reece Slatter, earlier this year.

Richard Moody, operations director of Moody Logistics, said: “This is a fantastic way of attracting new people into the industry and proves how effective apprenticeships are at delivering the necessary core knowledge, skills and behaviours that create safe and efficient LGV drivers.

“Alex has been the perfect apprentice, always willing to listen and learn from the team, and we are delighted at his achievement.”

Allan McNaught, manager of TTS, added: “This is a nationally recognised qualification introduced a couple of years ago and it is fairly unusual for someone to gain distinctions in both practical and theory sides of the assessment. Alex has proved he has the ability to progress his career within the industry.”