Caroline Moody, the managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, has been announced a winner in the prestigious 2020 Amazon everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

She is one of 15 women working in the male-dominated industry to be recognised for their innovation and leadership during what has been a challenging year.

Named winner of the Freight Leader award, the judges noted that she had successfully grown the Northumberland-based business, whilst continuing to remain a strong advocate for the logistics industry.

Caroline said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to receive an award that recognises leadership within the freight industry.

“It’s an honour to be among this group of really inspirational women who are achieving exceptional success in a male-dominated industry. I hope it sends a strong message to women that they can succeed through hard work, dedication and talent whatever career they choose.”

The awards were held online this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Moody Logistics and Storage, which operates a fleet of 28 vehicles and employs a staff of 38, specialises in overnight pallet distribution as well as storage and warehousing solutions. She is the third generation to lead the family business from its 7.5-acre site on Cramlington’s Bolam Business Park.

Caroline started out as a Marks & Spencer management trainee, later joining Moody’s, and gaining experience in most areas of the business, including sales, marketing, accounts, admin, and human resources.

She later became business development manager before being appointed managing director and has been instrumental in growing the business, including the development of a 12,000 sq. ft cross-deck loading and unloading facility.

Last year she met then business secretary Andrea Leadsom to discuss the challenges facing the industry.

Caroline added: “This award also reflects the achievements of the whole team here at Moody’s – in creating a thriving and successful business. It’s also great to be able to represent the North East on the national stage.”

A spokesman for everywoman said: “In an extraordinary year for the industry, the awards celebrated 15 exceptional individuals working in the transport and logistics sector, championing their achievements and showcasing them as inspiring role models to the next generation of female talent.

“With COVID-19 throwing the importance of the transport and logistics industry into the spotlight like never before, these women showcase that from gender diverse teams comes the innovation, strategic thinking and team loyalty that ensures continued success, even in the face of enormous pressure.”