Moody Logistics and Storage has been awarded a significant contract by Danish-based Grundfos after gaining Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) accreditation.

Grundfos, the world’s largest manufacturer of water pumps, made it a condition that the Cramlington-based firm become a member of the voluntary scheme in order to transport its products to sites across the UK.

As a direct result of achieving FORS bronze status, Moody Logistics also won a short-term contract with the Royal Mail to deliver coronavirus testing kits to the NHS in Scotland.

FORS raises quality levels within the industry by demonstrating that fleet operators set exemplary best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection. Many organisations make it a condition of inclusion in the procurement process.

The family-run firm spent months working towards gaining bronze status, which included an audit to confirm its dedication to driver and vehicle safety together with good working practices, including effective monitoring of fuel usage and tyre wear.

It will now strive to meet even higher operational standards as part of the continuous improvement scheme, as it progresses towards achieving silver, then gold status.

Paul Johnson, operations and compliance manager said: “Moody’s is one of a few North East businesses in its sector to be FORS accredited and this reflects the considerable investment made in its fleet, staff training and in improving processes and procedures.

“It not only underlines our commitment to quality, but this award makes sound business sense – opening up new opportunities to compete for many more substantial contracts.”

Caroline Moody, group managing director, added: “Safety has always been at the heart of Moody Logistics, but being a FORS operator, demonstrates to our customers that we are exceeding industry standards in terms of safety and compliance and that enables us to stand out when competing for new business.

“Furthermore, it shows our dedication to the process of continuous improvement – having joined a number of other operators that are setting the standards for quality within the logistics industry.”