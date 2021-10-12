Trench Networks has expanded its current team with the appointment of two new team members.

The fast-growing technology firm has appointed Adrian Lowden as Business Development Manager, and David Swoboda as Infrastructure Engineer. They are the latest new team members to join the expanding company in the space of just three months after Damien Murphy was appointed as Chief Operations Officer in June.

Trench Networks is a North-East based specialist ISP revolutionising the face of 4G cellular connectivity, significantly improving the quality of Internet connectivity through using their multi-award winning, cellular solution ‘Outpost’.

Their specialist Connectivity-as-a-Service has been specifically designed so that users can gain access the Internet quickly, securely and reliably every time, wherever they are; whether this be on a construction site, temporary Internet whilst moving office or if they need a robust Internet back-up should their fixed line fail. Construction clients include Bowmer + Kirkland, Metnor Group and VolkerWesselsUK with Wi-Fi SOS clients including Connection Retail, Kellers and PJA Distribution.

The company was launched officially in 2015 with one mission; ‘Trench Networks is committed to bringing the best user experience to its clients by challenging traditional, outdated approaches to connectivity though its innovative technology and services. Making the Internet accessible to anyone, anywhere.’

Demand for the company’s services in 2021 has seen company achieve month on month growth, doubling its revenue in 12 months despite multiple lockdowns.

Adrian has specialist knowledge in the technology and engineering fields, making him the perfect candidate to concentrate on expanding the companies Connectivity as a Service into new sectors.

Adrian said: “I’m incredibly excited to be working at Trench Networks; I have had previous experience in the tech sector and will be using my knowledge of IoT and Industry 4.0 to expand the business into new markets.”

David said: “Having already been here for a month I have enjoyed travelling the UK getting to know a variety of clients and learning about our tech. Being able to see some of the huge projects up close that Trench are involved with has been fantastic. I’m looking forward to my future here.”

Company Co-founder and CEO Kevin Latimer said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Adrian and David to the team, it’s been an exciting year for us as we continue to grow in our core construction market and also expand our technology into new sectors. We are always developing and innovating and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow with us.”

The appointments mark another milestone in an exciting year, with a fast-growing team, multiple new clients, a further £500k investment from the North-East Venture Fund, and an imminent move to bigger premises – all in a matter of months.

Due to continued growth the company is currently recruiting for a Service Desk Analyst, a Field Service Engineer and a Stores and Build Technician to join their team. Anyone interested in the role can find more information on Trench Networks LinkedIn page.