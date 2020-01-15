Production of the Morgan Plus 4 began in 1950, making 2020 the model’s 70th anniversary

The 70th Anniversary Edition model also commemorates the end of production for Morgan’s steel chassis, which has underpinned the Plus 4 since its inception

Each car features an individually numbered plaque, as well as specially embroidered headrests

70th Anniversary Edition cars will be painted Platinum Metallic and come with a host of exterior, interior, and convenience specification upgrades

An Aero Racing engine map and exhaust give the model the performance and sound to match its purposeful aesthetic

Just 20 70th Anniversary Edition cars will be built, priced at £60,995.00 inc. VAT in the UK; all have already been reserved

Malvern, 15 January 2020

The Morgan Motor Company is to celebrate 70 years of its most popular model, the Plus 4, with the creation of the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition. First built in 1950, the Plus 4 is one of the company’s best-selling models throughout seven decades of production, and is admired by fans of Morgan worldwide.

Morgan recently announced that models built on its famous steel chassis will cease production in 2020, and the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition commemorates this important moment, too. For the first time ever, the chassis will be painted in gold, highlighting its significance in Morgan’s 111-year history.

Just 20 Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition cars are to be built. They feature an individually numbered plaque, marking them out for years to come as some of the last steel-chassis Plus 4 models. A specially embroidered headrest will further differentiate the edition.

The company’s in-house design team has created a unique specification that provides a timeless, sophisticated look, and nods to Morgan’s rich past. Platinum Metallic paint – a platinum anniversary being a celebration of 70 years – complements the satin dark grey wire wheels, while a motorsport-inspired front valance and exterior black pack including a black stone guard, A-pillars and sidescreens form a purposeful aesthetic.

Inside the car, the finest grade of leather has been sourced exclusively for the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition. The interior is further enhanced by a Ravenwood veneer dashboard, dark grey box weave carpets and a satin black Mota-Lita steering wheel. Other specified extras include a leather-trimmed steering cowl and door handles, mohair hood cover, and sidescreen storage bags. Heated ‘performance’ seats, footwell lighting, and an exclusive commemorative Photographic Build Record are also included with the car.

To match the 70th Anniversary Edition’s dynamic look, its performance and distinctive engine note have been proportionally enhanced. The cars come with an engine map configured by Aero Racing, Morgan’s in-house motorsport specialists, raising power from 154bhp (115kW) to 180bhp (134kW), and taking its 0-62mph (0-100kph) acceleration time down to less than seven seconds. Alongside this, the cars are fitted with an Aero Racing sports exhaust, finished with a ceramic-black tail pipe, allowing the engine to truly sing.

Jonathan Wells, Morgan Head of Design, said: “As the design team creating the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition, our aim was to create a classic look, yet one that exudes the significance of what it represents. A mix of premium tones, high-quality materials, and exquisite details reflect the essence of the venerable Morgan Plus 4, and provide a fitting tribute to the steel chassis that has formed its backbone since it was launched in 1950.

The Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition is priced at £60,995.00 inc. VAT in the UK, and deposits have already been taken on every one of the 20 cars. A small number of late-production Plus 4 and Roadster models remain in the Morgan Dealer Network, and Morgan recommends that those interested in purchasing one contact their nearest Dealer at their earliest convenience.