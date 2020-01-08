A Morpeth care home has been praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection by the independent regulator.

Riverside House care home, on Gas House Lane, was given an overall rating of ‘Good’ in all areas following a CQC inspection.

The CQC judges a care home on its levels of care, responsiveness, safety, effectiveness and leadership and incorporates comments from residents and their relatives, the CQC then produces a report of their findings.

The report highlighted the care home’s responsive approach to residents’ problems and ensuring residents feel their needs, interests and preferences are being met sufficiently.

Residents and visitors told the CQC representatives: “Staff bring a bit of life to the place” and “They treat people like family.”

A healthcare professional commented that they had seen an improvement in the home’s atmosphere and said staff were: “Always friendly towards people.”

Staff were very positive about the respectful culture in the home. Their comments included: “It’s a nice place to work but this is their home and we always remember that.”

Other comments from the inspectors included:

The provider used a survey to seek the views of people and relatives. These were displayed on a ‘You Said, We Did’ board for people. Their suggestions were acted upon.

People’s needs were assessed before moving to the home to make sure they could receive the right support.

Specialist diets were catered for. Care and catering staff worked together to make sure people were eating enough to maintain good nutritional health.

Medicines were administered by trained and competent staff. Regular audits were carried out to check this was done correctly.



Danielle Carter, Home Manager at Riverside House care home, said: “I am thrilled Riverside House has received good recognition for the personalised care we deliver each day.

“Staff do everything they can to ensure residents’ needs are being met on a daily basis, so I am pleased that this was acknowledged by the CQC report.”

Riverside House is a dementia residential and nursing care home, which can accommodate up to 46 people.