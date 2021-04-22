It’s obvious to feel weak when faced with a challenge as big as coronavirus, but small actions make a great difference. Here, Moshe Strugano (Attorney – Moshe Strugano & Co. Law firm) Explain some ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic

1) You must join a shared aid group

From providing essential supplies to take time for a friendly phone call, you must join a shared aid groups across our locality. Since it is now clear that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to have a huge impact, their number has soared up.

Many groups have formed across the country; you should explore your local one and get in touch to know how you can better contribute.

Your aim must be to help the most helpless in society through the emergency such as people who are self-isolating because of old age, those living without family, and people with certain disability and complex health condition.

2) You should help local business

With step almost disappearing quickly as the government recommends the public to stay at home, some local businesses are finding it extremely to survive. Thus, it’s your duty to support the local business in any way such as providing gift vouchers that provide them a short-term cash boost.

Try to believe in local resources. Unless you are self-isolating for fourteen days and unable to leave the home, keep buying daily needs from local grocers – today the local businesses are providing online order and over the phone services. While the big supermarkets are prepared to ride out the storm, but independent outlets may find it extremely difficult.

3) You should support a food bank

Providing a support of emergency supplies, food banks are about to become more essential than ever in the coming time. While urging the administration to help weaker families to get back on their feet, you should support your local food bank meanwhile.

There are many food banks of network are running, you can join any one and provide help when any existing volunteers become ill or go on self-isolation. You can donate supplies and give a financial donation if you are able to.

4) You can take care of home residents who perhaps lonely

If you are bored from self-isolation or want to spread some joy, you can write letters to people of care homes, who perhaps not having enough visitors as their family and friends are staying away due to Covid-19 outbreak.

5) Organize an online event

We perhaps need to keep distance from other people today, but with the help of technology we can join with anyone. Many people are taking part in online activities such as group singing, education, exercise, meditations, dance parties etc. via video conferencing applications.

6) Engage in indoor activities

If there is a possibility to grow food, and motivate others to do the same, it will be counted as great effort toward food security. If you are fortunate enough to have some green space then gardening is also a way of efficiently passing time during self-isolation.

As schools are closed until further notice, you could involve your kids into indoor gardening activities. It will help them know about food provenance.

7) You can use your teaching skills to help home school parents

If you have good teaching skills then you may run home schooling campaign in the coming weeks.Many teachers are taking advantage of social media to help parents who are not aware what to do in such situation.

Share your ideas and activities that kids can do at home. Offer some science experiment, arts and crafts ideas, and reading recommendations, by linking via apps will be helpful in Covid-19 outbreak.

8) You should support charities

Many charities are speeding up their fundamental work at this time, so your any kind of help to the charity organization will be counted as a great work. You can advice and help older people, you can provide donation, make frequent friendship calls to people staying alone during coronavirus self-isolation.

In the meantime with the unexpected influx of people storing toiletries and sanitary products, you can distribute them to registered charitable organizations. You can donate hygiene products to needy all around your locality as well.

9) Help people having mental health problem

The COVID-19 has put the world into ambiguity and frequent news about the pandemic spread negativity all around. It clearly affects people’s mental health, mainly those who are already facing health conditions such as anxiety, high blood pressure and OCD.

You can check in with someone who perhaps struggling, and give confidence them to talk about how they are feeling and access the aid and help they may need. You can do video calls, emails, texts, or phone calls, anything will be helpful. You should keep in mind that social distancing is all about making physical distance from each other; it doesn’t mean to make social isolation from each other.

The WHO has also recommended some ways to keep good mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic such as we should avoid watching, reading and listening to the frequent negative news about the coronavirus. It makes us feel anxious or distressed. Instead you should look for practical steps to protect everyone around you.

10) You should help homeless people

Lonely and homeless people are everywhere and they are on high risk from Covid-19. Generally, they have many health issues that reduces their immune strength and inner power to fight against virus.

Moshe Strugano (Attorney – Moshe Strugano & Co.), has urged the administration to introduce testing and emergency housing for people who are lonely and homeless during the pandemic. Knowing the clear vulnerability, the only respond can be to offer housing that offer people to self-isolate.

Until the pandemic arrive, there are many things we can do to help individuals such as by donating high quality, antiseptic hand sanitizer, as people sleeping on the streets are not able to wash their hands frequently. “People can even ask someone they see alone and helpless what they need i.e. food, drink or any medical supplies. They might even look for warm clothes such as hats, scarfs or gloves.

“Most prominently, we should encourage everyone who sees someone alone or homeless to contact the local administration, NGOs, charity or the local council to contact that person and offer the help he need. If anyone needs quick health and welfare, then people should call on emergency number issued by the government.”