MotorVise Automotive has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Motor Trader Industry Awards in the Best IT Innovation category.

The nomination recognises the recent launch of its MotorVise Showroom Solution (MSS) which can save dealerships thousands of pounds a year by enabling them to rationalise the number of systems required to support their Dealer Management Systems (DMS).

The firm, based in Colburn, North Yorkshire, offers dealers a fully paperless and contactless system designed to replace multiple systems and software and create increased efficiencies by removing the need to rekey and duplicate customer data.

Fraser Brown, who founded MotorVise Automotive in 2014, said: “We are an innovative and responsive company that is focussed on identifying issues and delivering solutions.

“To have our efforts recognised by being shortlisted for the Motor Trader Industry Awards reflects the hard work involved in developing and launching MSS, which is now rewriting the rule book on dealership software.

“The inspiration behind MSS was our understanding of dealerships’ frustration in having to switch between systems and the need to rekey the same customer information several times within the car sales process, together with the financial cost involved.”

It launched the advanced automotive software in October 2019 – one of a range of services it offers which are aimed at lowering dealership costs and increasing profits.

The modular MSS system incorporates a range of features including showroom diary management, deal stacking, automated finance proposals, fully integrated FCA compliance, online card payments plus receipts, and stock management.

In addition, it can integrate with existing DMS and work in conjunction with legacy systems while its software can be tailored to each dealership’s requirements.

MotorVise Automotive works with both original equipment manufacturers and hundreds of dealerships across the UK, from multi-franchise dealership groups to single site and owner-operated franchises.

It currently works with six of the top ten dealer groups and provides a comprehensive range of services including the provision of car sales events, training, recruitment and sales incentive systems.

Last year the firm was shortlisted for Recruitment Agency of the Year in the annual motor retail awards.