Leading law firm for businesses Muckle LLP is making another substantial contribution to its charitable fund – committing in excess of £30,000 to support community projects across the North East over the next 12 months.

The charitable Muckle Fund, set up in 2002 and managed by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, is one of the cornerstones of the firm’s CSR activity.

Every year, Muckle makes a donation to its fund, which awards grants to a wide variety of charities and community groups that support young people, tackle disadvantage and improve social mobility.

So far, the Newcastle-based law firm has awarded over £500,000 in grants for the benefit of people across the North East. Shortly after the pandemic hit, Muckle also contributed £5,000 to the Community Foundation’s Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund.

Hugh Welch, Muckle Senior Partner and CSR lead, said: “When you look out across the North East community, it’s clear that levels of poverty and deprivation are increasing.

“It’s difficult to know how best to respond and as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are being eased, the effects on the region, the country and its economy are still unknown.

“However, there can be little doubt that people who were already suffering the greatest deprivation and hardship will be in a much worse position as a result of the pandemic. This means that our charitable work is every bit as important as it has ever been.”

Jason Wainwright, Managing Partner at Muckle, added: “I’m delighted that the equity partners have once again agreed to make a contribution to the fund during such a difficult period for the charitable sector as a whole and our region.

“The fund demonstrates our determination and desire to help local communities. I know it means a lot to our people who directly influence how and where our grants are made, while making a real difference to people across the North East.”

Rob Williamson, Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland Chief Executive, said: “With this further contribution to its charitable fund, Muckle is once again showing how it leads the way in business support for communities in our region.

“For nearly two decades the firm has been working with us at the Community Foundation to support the vital work of small, local charities and community organisations. This kind of giving by people and businesses has never been more important as we look to help people and places recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are hugely grateful for Muckle LLP’s continued support.”

The Muckle Fund at the Community Foundation traditionally awards grants ranging from £500 – £2,000, with South Shields based Bright Futures, Gateshead and Sunderland based Oasis Community Housing and Newcastle West End Food Bank among 35 local causes to benefit in the 2019-2020 financial year.

The fund also matches any Muckle employee’s fundraising activities up to £250.

Last year the firm decided to award three larger amounts of £5,000. Educational charity Success 4 All and youth charities The Bostey and Patchwork Project, all based in Newcastle, were selected for the special grants.

Grant giving is just one part of Muckle LLP’s CSR strategy, which also comprises pro bono work, a wide variety of environmental projects and two days’ volunteering leave for all employees. Over the last 12 months, 45 employees have contributed over 3,000 hours volunteering for 85 charities.

Its Inspiring Careers programme, set up six years ago, is also part of its strategy to have an impact on young people and social mobility in the region, offering work experience opportunities to students at schools in some of the toughest areas of the North East.

Muckle is also the leading founder of the North East Solicitors Apprenticeship programme, a university fees-free route to becoming a qualified lawyer, established in 2017.